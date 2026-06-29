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28M AGO

Dylan Frittelli betting profile: John Deere Classic

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Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

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Dylan Frittelli looks to improve upon his performance from last year's John Deere Classic where he missed the cut. The tournament is set to tee off at TPC Deere Run from July 2-5, 2026.

Latest odds for Frittelli at the John Deere Classic.

Frittelli's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC69-71-2
2024T5270-65-73-67-9
2023MC71-71E
2022T3066-70-70-68-10
2021MC68-71-3

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Frittelli's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Frittelli's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 30th at 10-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Frittelli's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC65-72-5--
July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipT29+11,+8,+1,+817.422
July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-74+3--
July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-76+4--

Frittelli's recent performances

  • Frittelli had his best finish at the Barracuda Championship, where he finished tied for 29th.
  • Frittelli has an average of -0.297 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.272 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Frittelli has averaged -0.708 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Frittelli's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.297
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.096
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.234
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.272
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.708

Frittelli's advanced stats and rankings

  • Frittelli posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.297 in his past five tournaments, while his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green averaged 0.096.
  • Around the greens, Frittelli delivered a -0.234 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
  • On the greens, Frittelli posted a -0.272 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.

All stats in this article are accurate for Frittelli as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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1

Viktor Hovland
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-21

1

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Scottie Scheffler
USA
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ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
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-19
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-19

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ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
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-6

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USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T5

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USA
A. Bhatia
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-18
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