Dylan Frittelli betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
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Players in This Article
Dylan Frittelli looks to improve upon his performance from last year's John Deere Classic where he missed the cut. The tournament is set to tee off at TPC Deere Run from July 2-5, 2026.
Frittelli's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|2024
|T52
|70-65-73-67
|-9
|2023
|MC
|71-71
|E
|2022
|T30
|66-70-70-68
|-10
|2021
|MC
|68-71
|-3
At the John Deere Classic
- In Frittelli's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Frittelli's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 30th at 10-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Frittelli's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|65-72
|-5
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T29
|+11,+8,+1,+8
|17.422
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
Frittelli's recent performances
- Frittelli had his best finish at the Barracuda Championship, where he finished tied for 29th.
- Frittelli has an average of -0.297 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.272 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Frittelli has averaged -0.708 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Frittelli's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.708
Frittelli's advanced stats and rankings
- Frittelli posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.297 in his past five tournaments, while his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green averaged 0.096.
- Around the greens, Frittelli delivered a -0.234 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Frittelli posted a -0.272 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Frittelli as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.