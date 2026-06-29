Rafael Campos betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico prepares to play a shot from the 14th tee with caddie Rafael Guerrero during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Rafael Campos has missed the cut in his last three appearances at the John Deere Classic, including a +4 finish in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with hopes of making the weekend for the first time at this event.
Campos' recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|2024
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|2021
|MC
|74-67
|-1
At the John Deere Classic
- In Campos' most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Campos' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-68
|-9
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|70-70-71-67
|-10
|29
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
Campos' recent performances
- Campos has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 10-under.
- Campos has an average of -0.823 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.326 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Campos has averaged -2.075 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campos' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.651
|-0.823
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.003
|0.810
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-1.046
|-0.736
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.648
|-1.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.348
|-2.075
Campos' advanced stats and rankings
- Campos posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.651 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.5 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campos sported a -0.003 mark. He hit 65.08% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Campos delivered a -0.648 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.82 putts per round, and he broke par 19.44% of the time with a bogey avoidance rate of 19.84%.
- Campos has earned 38 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 181st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.