PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
39M AGO

Rafael Campos betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico prepares to play a shot from the 14th tee with caddie Rafael Guerrero during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico prepares to play a shot from the 14th tee with caddie Rafael Guerrero during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Rafael Campos has missed the cut in his last three appearances at the John Deere Classic, including a +4 finish in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with hopes of making the weekend for the first time at this event.

Latest odds for Campos at the John Deere Classic.

Campos' recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC72-74+4
2024MC68-70-4
2021MC74-67-1

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Campos' most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Campos' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-75+6--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC75-69+2--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-73+1--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-68-9--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-75+3--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-71+5--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-77+8--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT1670-70-71-67-1029
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC77-74+9--
Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC70-73+1--

Campos' recent performances

  • Campos has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 10-under.
  • Campos has an average of -0.823 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -1.326 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Campos has averaged -2.075 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Campos' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.651-0.823
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.0030.810
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--1.046-0.736
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.648-1.326
Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.348-2.075

Campos' advanced stats and rankings

  • Campos posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.651 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.5 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campos sported a -0.003 mark. He hit 65.08% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Campos delivered a -0.648 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.82 putts per round, and he broke par 19.44% of the time with a bogey avoidance rate of 19.84%.
  • Campos has earned 38 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 181st.

All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
34M AGO
2026 John Deere Classic preview: Betting odds and stats
Golfbet News
Image for article.
41M AGO
Denny McCarthy betting profile: John Deere Classic
Betting Profile
Image for article.
41M AGO
Jordan Spieth betting profile: John Deere Classic
Betting Profile
Official

Travelers Championship

1

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

-21

1

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

-21

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

3

Collin Morikawa
USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

3

USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

4

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

-19

4

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

T5

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T5

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T5

Akshay Bhatia
USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T5

USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW