Pontus Nyholm betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Pontus Nyholm of Sweden plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
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Pontus Nyholm returns to PGA TOUR action at TPC Deere Run July 2-5, 2026, for the John Deere Classic. The tournament features an $8.8 million purse with Brian Campbell defending his title after winning at 18-under in 2025.
At the John Deere Classic
- This is Nyholm's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Nyholm's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|70-70-66-71
|-7
|13.956
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|61-76
|-7
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T14
|69-66-68-67
|-10
|53.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|69-69-69-71
|-10
|29.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T13
|67-70-72-66
|-9
|56.250
Nyholm's recent performances
- Nyholm has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of nine-under.
- Nyholm has an average of -0.260 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.322 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Nyholm has averaged -0.779 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Nyholm's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|140
|-0.449
|-0.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.391
|-0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|60
|0.104
|0.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|88
|-0.033
|-0.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|136
|-0.769
|-0.779
Nyholm's advanced stats and rankings
- Nyholm posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.449 (140th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.8 yards ranked 16th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Nyholm sported a -0.391 mark that ranked 132nd on TOUR. He ranked 130th with a 63.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Nyholm delivered a -0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89, and he ranked 114th by breaking par 20.48% of the time.
- Nyholm has accumulated 152 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 129th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Nyholm as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.