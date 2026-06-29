Pontus Nyholm betting profile: John Deere Classic

Nyholm has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of nine-under.

Nyholm has an average of -0.260 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.322 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.