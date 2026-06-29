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17M AGO

Pontus Nyholm betting profile: John Deere Classic

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Betting Profile

Pontus Nyholm of Sweden plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Pontus Nyholm of Sweden plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

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Pontus Nyholm returns to PGA TOUR action at TPC Deere Run July 2-5, 2026, for the John Deere Classic. The tournament features an $8.8 million purse with Brian Campbell defending his title after winning at 18-under in 2025.

Latest odds for Nyholm at the John Deere Classic.

At the John Deere Classic

  • This is Nyholm's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Nyholm's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71+4--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-70E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-74E--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3170-70-66-71-713.956
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-76-7--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC68-75-1--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1469-66-68-67-1053.000
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT1669-69-69-71-1029.000
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1367-70-72-66-956.250

Nyholm's recent performances

  • Nyholm has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of nine-under.
  • Nyholm has an average of -0.260 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.322 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Nyholm has averaged -0.779 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Nyholm's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140-0.449-0.260
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green132-0.391-0.247
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green600.1040.050
Average Strokes Gained: Putting88-0.033-0.322
Average Strokes Gained: Total136-0.769-0.779

Nyholm's advanced stats and rankings

  • Nyholm posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.449 (140th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.8 yards ranked 16th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Nyholm sported a -0.391 mark that ranked 132nd on TOUR. He ranked 130th with a 63.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Nyholm delivered a -0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89, and he ranked 114th by breaking par 20.48% of the time.
  • Nyholm has accumulated 152 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 129th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Nyholm as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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