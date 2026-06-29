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35M AGO

Lee Hodges betting profile: John Deere Classic

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Betting Profile

Lee Hodges of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Lee Hodges of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

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Lee Hodges finished tied for 21st at 13-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2026 John Deere Classic.

Latest odds for Hodges at the John Deere Classic.

Hodges's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2168-67-68-68-13
20247766-67-73-74-4
2022T4368-71-68-69-8

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Hodges's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 13-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Hodges's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC72-69+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3564-71-70-73-218.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6772-69-71-71-11.920
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2463-68-62-73-229.250
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-72-1--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6568-70-72-70E3.800
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1872-70-69-69-442.063
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5967-71-77-77+49.000
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4069-72-67-72-411.375

Hodges's recent performances

  • Hodges has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 4-under.
  • Hodges has an average of 0.034 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.079 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hodges has averaged -0.289 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hodges's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee540.1540.034
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green720.1460.064
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green143-0.341-0.307
Average Strokes Gained: Putting84-0.004-0.079
Average Strokes Gained: Total95-0.045-0.289

Hodges's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hodges posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.154 (54th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.4 yards ranks 125th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hodges sports a 0.146 mark that ranks 72nd on TOUR. He ranks 53rd with a 66.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hodges delivers a -0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 112th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranks 96th by breaking par 21.23% of the time.
  • Hodges has earned 181 FedExCup Regular Season points this year, ranking 123rd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Viktor Hovland
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1

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ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
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USA
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USA
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