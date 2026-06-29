Lee Hodges betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Lee Hodges of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
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Lee Hodges finished tied for 21st at 13-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2026 John Deere Classic.
Hodges's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T21
|68-67-68-68
|-13
|2024
|77
|66-67-73-74
|-4
|2022
|T43
|68-71-68-69
|-8
At the John Deere Classic
- In Hodges's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 13-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Hodges's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T35
|64-71-70-73
|-2
|18.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T67
|72-69-71-71
|-1
|1.920
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|63-68-62-73
|-22
|9.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T65
|68-70-72-70
|E
|3.800
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T18
|72-70-69-69
|-4
|42.063
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T59
|67-71-77-77
|+4
|9.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|69-72-67-72
|-4
|11.375
Hodges's recent performances
- Hodges has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 4-under.
- Hodges has an average of 0.034 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.079 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hodges has averaged -0.289 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hodges's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.154
|0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|72
|0.146
|0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|143
|-0.341
|-0.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|-0.004
|-0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|-0.045
|-0.289
Hodges's advanced stats and rankings
- Hodges posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.154 (54th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.4 yards ranks 125th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hodges sports a 0.146 mark that ranks 72nd on TOUR. He ranks 53rd with a 66.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hodges delivers a -0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 112th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranks 96th by breaking par 21.23% of the time.
- Hodges has earned 181 FedExCup Regular Season points this year, ranking 123rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.