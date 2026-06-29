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19M AGO

Brian Campbell betting profile: John Deere Classic

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Betting Profile

Brian Campbell of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Brian Campbell of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

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Brian Campbell returns as the defending champion to TPC Deere Run, having won last year's John Deere Classic at 18-under. He'll tee off July 2-5 looking to repeat his success at the Illinois venue.

Latest odds for Campbell at the John Deere Classic.

Campbell's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025165-66-68-67-18

At the John Deere Classic

  • Campbell won the John Deere Classic in 2025, shooting 18-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Campbell's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC72-70+2--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-74+6--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-72+2--
May 17, 2026PGA Championship8272-72-82-72+183.250
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT5272-72-71-70+110.250
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT4970-73-72-70-312.750
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7768-72-74-73+33.750
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2471-73-69-73-244.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-76+5--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipW/D73+2--

Campbell's recent performances

  • Campbell's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 24th at the Masters Tournament, where he shot 2-under.
  • Campbell has an average of -0.788 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.430 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Campbell has averaged -1.858 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee152-0.817-0.788
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green143-0.559-0.428
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green136-0.292-0.213
Average Strokes Gained: Putting107-0.151-0.430
Average Strokes Gained: Total155-1.820-1.858

Campbell's advanced stats and rankings

  • Campbell posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.817 (152nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 283.4 yards ranks 154th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell sports a -0.559 mark that ranks 143rd on TOUR. He ranks 155th with a 57.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Campbell delivers a -0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48, and he ranks 155th by breaking par 16.90% of the time.
  • Campbell has earned 83 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 157th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Viktor Hovland
NOR
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Tot
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-1

-21

1

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
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R4
-1

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
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R4
-2

-21

2

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S. Scheffler
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-2

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-20
R4
-9

-20

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ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

-19

4

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

T5

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T5

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T5

Akshay Bhatia
USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T5

USA
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Tot
-18
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