Joe Highsmith betting profile: John Deere Classic

Highsmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.461 (141st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.6 yards ranks 68th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Highsmith sports a -0.226 mark that ranks 118th on TOUR. He ranks 147th with a 61.00% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Highsmith delivers a -0.421 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 134th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 75th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranks 114th by breaking par 20.48% of the time.