Joe Highsmith betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Joe Highsmith of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
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Joe Highsmith returns to the John Deere Classic after missing the cut in his last two appearances at TPC Deere Run. The tournament runs July 2-5 at the Silvis, Illinois course with an $8.8 million purse.
Highsmith's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-68
|E
|2024
|MC
|69-69
|-4
At the John Deere Classic
- In Highsmith's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Highsmith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|70
|70-68-72-72
|+2
|3.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-68
|+4
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T67
|70-69-71-73
|-1
|1.920
|Apr. 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T33
|67-68-69-73
|-7
|23.250
|Apr. 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T67
|69-69-76-76
|+2
|3.400
|Mar. 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|Mar. 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
|Mar. 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|70-75-68-74
|-1
|19.125
Highsmith's recent performances
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 7-under.
- Highsmith has an average of -0.348 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.676 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith has averaged -1.932 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.461
|-0.348
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.226
|-0.619
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|126
|-0.204
|-0.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|134
|-0.421
|-0.676
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|148
|-1.311
|-1.932
Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings
- Highsmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.461 (141st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.6 yards ranks 68th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Highsmith sports a -0.226 mark that ranks 118th on TOUR. He ranks 147th with a 61.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Highsmith delivers a -0.421 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 134th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 75th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranks 114th by breaking par 20.48% of the time.
- Highsmith has earned 68 FedExCup Regular Season points (161st) and ranks 152nd with a 20.37% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.