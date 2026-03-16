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2026 Valspar Championship preview: Betting odds and stats

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A view of hole 18 at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida.

A view of hole 18 at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida.

    The PGA TOUR heads to Palm Harbor, Florida this week for the 2026 Valspar Championship. Find the odds and betting previews for every player in the field below.

    • Date: March 19-22, 2026
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $9.1 million
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    Betting profiles for the 2026 Valspar Championship

    Click here for scoring and tee times.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Betting Profile
    Official

    THE PLAYERS Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    2

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    2

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    3

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    3

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Sudarshan Yellamaraju
    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    -9

    T5

    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T5

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    -9

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2
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