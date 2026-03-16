PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Wyndham Clark betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Wyndham Clark of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 21, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Wyndham Clark of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 21, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Wyndham Clark finished fifth at 6-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with his sights set on improving upon that strong showing at the 2026 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Clark at the Valspar Championship.

    Clark's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023572-66-70-70-6
    2022MC68-77+3
    2021T6069-72-68-76+1

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Clark's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2023, he finished fifth after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Clark's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4273-70-71-73-119.125
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT4167-68-72-74-318.750
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5869-70-71-72-68.750
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT3573-68-68-69-618.500
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT6570-69-73-76E3.700
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1366-64-66-72-2055.200
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-70-3--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4873-70-71-68-2--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5667-68-72-75+2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1267-65-67-68-1762.500

    Clark's recent performances

    • Clark has two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 17-under.
    • Clark has an average of -0.119 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.402 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.789 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Clark has averaged -0.240 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Clark's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110-0.162-0.119
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green380.4130.402
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green260.3290.267
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150-0.639-0.789
    Average Strokes Gained: Total84-0.058-0.240

    Clark's advanced stats and rankings

    • Clark posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.162 (110th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.6 yards ranked 32nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark sported a 0.413 mark that ranked 38th on TOUR. He ranked 103rd with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Clark delivered a -0.639 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 150th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 55th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54, and he ranked 21st by breaking par 26.16% of the time.
    • Clark has earned 124 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 76th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 16, 2026

    Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Valspar Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 16, 2026

    Viktor Hovland betting profile: Valspar Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 16, 2026

    Patrick Cantlay betting profile: Valspar Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    THE PLAYERS Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    2

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    2

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    3

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    3

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Sudarshan Yellamaraju
    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    -9

    T5

    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T5

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    -9

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW