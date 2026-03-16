Wyndham Clark betting profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
Wyndham Clark of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 21, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Wyndham Clark finished fifth at 6-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with his sights set on improving upon that strong showing at the 2026 Valspar Championship.
Clark's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|5
|72-66-70-70
|-6
|2022
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|2021
|T60
|69-72-68-76
|+1
At the Valspar Championship
- In Clark's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2023, he finished fifth after posting a score of 6-under.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Clark's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|73-70-71-73
|-1
|19.125
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T41
|67-68-72-74
|-3
|18.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T58
|69-70-71-72
|-6
|8.750
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T35
|73-68-68-69
|-6
|18.500
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T65
|70-69-73-76
|E
|3.700
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T13
|66-64-66-72
|-20
|55.200
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T48
|73-70-71-68
|-2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T56
|67-68-72-75
|+2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T12
|67-65-67-68
|-17
|62.500
Clark's recent performances
- Clark has two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 17-under.
- Clark has an average of -0.119 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.402 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.789 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Clark has averaged -0.240 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clark's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|110
|-0.162
|-0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.413
|0.402
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|26
|0.329
|0.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|150
|-0.639
|-0.789
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|84
|-0.058
|-0.240
Clark's advanced stats and rankings
- Clark posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.162 (110th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.6 yards ranked 32nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark sported a 0.413 mark that ranked 38th on TOUR. He ranked 103rd with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Clark delivered a -0.639 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 150th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 55th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54, and he ranked 21st by breaking par 26.16% of the time.
- Clark has earned 124 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 76th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.