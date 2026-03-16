Wyndham Clark betting profile: Valspar Championship

Clark has two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 17-under.

Clark has an average of -0.119 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.402 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.789 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.