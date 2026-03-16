PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

A.J. Ewart betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

A.J. Ewart of Canada plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

A.J. Ewart of Canada plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    A.J. Ewart has not competed in the Valspar Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 in Palm Harbor, Florida.

    Latest odds for Ewart at the Valspar Championship.

    At the Valspar Championship

    • This is Ewart's first time competing in the Valspar Championship in the past five years.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Ewart's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC78-75+9--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2672-67-71-70-816.574
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1371-64-68-72-956.250
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2869-68-72-68-726.500
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4971-69-74-69-57.500
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4471-65-67-70-158.792
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-71+3--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-71E--

    Ewart's recent performances

    • Ewart has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
    • Ewart has an average of 0.016 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.075 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Ewart has averaged 0.171 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ewart's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee840.0660.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green94-0.1070.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green138-0.305-0.258
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting590.2260.338
    Average Strokes Gained: Total89-0.1200.171

    Ewart's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ewart has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.066 (84th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.2 yards ranks 81st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ewart sports a -0.107 mark that ranks 94th on TOUR. He ranks 37th with a 70.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ewart has delivered a 0.226 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 118th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranks 99th by breaking par 21.99% of the time.
    • Ewart has earned 116 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 80th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ewart as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 16, 2026

    Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Valspar Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 16, 2026

    Dylan Wu betting profile: Valspar Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 16, 2026

    Zach Bauchou betting profile: Valspar Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    THE PLAYERS Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    2

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    2

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    3

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    3

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Sudarshan Yellamaraju
    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    -9

    T5

    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T5

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    -9

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW