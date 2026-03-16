A.J. Ewart betting profile: Valspar Championship
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A.J. Ewart of Canada plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
A.J. Ewart has not competed in the Valspar Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 in Palm Harbor, Florida.
At the Valspar Championship
- This is Ewart's first time competing in the Valspar Championship in the past five years.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Ewart's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-75
|+9
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|72-67-71-70
|-8
|16.574
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T13
|71-64-68-72
|-9
|56.250
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T28
|69-68-72-68
|-7
|26.500
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T49
|71-69-74-69
|-5
|7.500
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|71-65-67-70
|-15
|8.792
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
Ewart's recent performances
- Ewart has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
- Ewart has an average of 0.016 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.075 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ewart has averaged 0.171 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ewart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.066
|0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|94
|-0.107
|0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|138
|-0.305
|-0.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.226
|0.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|89
|-0.120
|0.171
Ewart's advanced stats and rankings
- Ewart has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.066 (84th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.2 yards ranks 81st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ewart sports a -0.107 mark that ranks 94th on TOUR. He ranks 37th with a 70.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ewart has delivered a 0.226 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 118th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranks 99th by breaking par 21.99% of the time.
- Ewart has earned 116 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 80th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ewart as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.