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3H AGO

Mark Hubbard betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 28, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 28, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Mark Hubbard finished tied for 47th at one-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 in the 2026 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Hubbard at the Valspar Championship.

    Hubbard's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4772-70-71-72+1
    2023MC70-78+6
    2021MC74-68E

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 47th after posting a score of one-over.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Hubbard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT4274-67-73-68-66.922
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2369-68-69-71-732.556
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC69-74+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance Open6966-75-73-75+13.200
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-78-69-3--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT6669-69-72-69-13.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT3470-63-66-69-14--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC75-65-4--

    Hubbard's recent performances

    • Hubbard had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 23rd with a score of seven-under.
    • Hubbard has an average of -0.119 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.315 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.107 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hubbard has an average of -0.117 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hubbard has averaged -0.658 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee132-0.400-0.119
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green126-0.422-0.315
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green109-0.122-0.107
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting125-0.334-0.117
    Average Strokes Gained: Total142-1.278-0.658

    Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hubbard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.400 (132nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.6 yards ranks 143rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard sports a -0.422 mark that ranks 126th on TOUR. He ranks 133rd with a 64.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hubbard has delivered a -0.334 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 125th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 105th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.09, and he ranks 158th by breaking par 19.08% of the time.
    • Hubbard has earned 46 FedExCup Regular Season points this season (120th).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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