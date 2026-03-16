Mark Hubbard betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 28, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Mark Hubbard finished tied for 47th at one-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 in the 2026 Valspar Championship.
Hubbard's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T47
|72-70-71-72
|+1
|2023
|MC
|70-78
|+6
|2021
|MC
|74-68
|E
At the Valspar Championship
- In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 47th after posting a score of one-over.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Hubbard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T42
|74-67-73-68
|-6
|6.922
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|69-68-69-71
|-7
|32.556
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|69
|66-75-73-75
|+1
|3.200
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|66-78-69
|-3
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T66
|69-69-72-69
|-1
|3.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T34
|70-63-66-69
|-14
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-65
|-4
|--
Hubbard's recent performances
- Hubbard had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 23rd with a score of seven-under.
- Hubbard has an average of -0.119 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.315 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.107 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard has an average of -0.117 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard has averaged -0.658 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|132
|-0.400
|-0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|126
|-0.422
|-0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|109
|-0.122
|-0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.334
|-0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|142
|-1.278
|-0.658
Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.400 (132nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.6 yards ranks 143rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard sports a -0.422 mark that ranks 126th on TOUR. He ranks 133rd with a 64.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hubbard has delivered a -0.334 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 125th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 105th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.09, and he ranks 158th by breaking par 19.08% of the time.
- Hubbard has earned 46 FedExCup Regular Season points this season (120th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.