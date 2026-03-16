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4H AGO

Kevin Streelman betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Streelman of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 20, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Kevin Streelman of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 20, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Kevin Streelman finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2022. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with hopes of improving upon his tied for 26th finish in 2024.

    Latest odds for Streelman at the Valspar Championship.

    Streelman's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2664-72-73-72-3
    2023T2773-70-68-73E
    2022T767-69-68-68-12
    2021MC72-72+2

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Streelman's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Streelman's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for seventh at 12-under.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Streelman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT873-68-70-66-1137.688
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3269-70-69-70-622.300
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC78-71+5--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC67-71-69-9--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC68-68-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6173-68-73-76+6--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology Championship7167-72-73-69-7--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4868-69-73-70-8--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT5771-71-71-73-2--

    Streelman's recent performances

    • Streelman has finished in the top-10 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
    • Streelman has an average of -0.231 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.148 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.065 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.284 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Streelman has averaged -0.031 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.614-0.231
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120-0.351-0.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green220.3650.065
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting190.5850.284
    Average Strokes Gained: Total82-0.015-0.031

    Streelman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Streelman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.614 (149th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.7 yards ranks 154th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Streelman sports a -0.351 mark that ranks 120th on TOUR. He ranks 38th with a 70.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Streelman has delivered a 0.585 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 62nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranks 71st by breaking par 23.08% of the time.
    • Streelman has earned 60 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 113th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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