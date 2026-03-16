Kevin Streelman betting profile: Valspar Championship

Streelman has finished in the top-10 once over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.

Streelman has an average of -0.231 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.148 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.065 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.284 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.