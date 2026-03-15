Points and payouts: See what each player earned at THE PLAYERS Championship
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Cameron Young collects 750 FedExCup points and $4.5 million with the win.
Written by Rob Bolton
Cameron Young collects 750 FedExCup points and $4.5 million with the win.
Forever Young. Forever Cameron Young.
With a 4-under 68 in the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship on Sunday, Young posted 13-under 275 and prevailed by one stroke at the PGA TOUR’s flagship event.
Scroll below the table for more details of Young's victory.
|POSITION
|GOLFER
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Cameron Young
|275 / -13
|750.000
|$4,500,000.00
|2
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|276 / -12
|500.000
|$2,725,000.00
|3
|Xander Schauffele
|277 / -11
|350.000
|$1,725,000.00
|4
|Robert MacIntyre
|278 / -10
|325.000
|$1,225,000.00
|T5
|Sudarshan Yellamaraju
|279 / -9
|275.000
|$925,000.00
|T5
|Jacob Bridgeman
|279 / -9
|275.000
|$925,000.00
|T5
|Ludvig Åberg
|279 / -9
|275.000
|$925,000.00
|T8
|Tommy Fleetwood
|280 / -8
|200.000
|$731,250.00
|T8
|Sepp Straka
|280 / -8
|200.000
|$731,250.00
|T8
|Justin Thomas
|280 / -8
|200.000
|$731,250.00
|T11
|Patrick Rodgers
|281 / -7
|145.000
|$606,250.00
|T11
|Brian Harman
|281 / -7
|145.000
|$606,250.00
|T13
|Sam Burns
|282 / -6
|80.556
|$409,027.78
|T13
|Akshay Bhatia
|282 / -6
|80.556
|$409,027.78
|T13
|Brooks Koepka
|282 / -6
|80.556
|$409,027.78
|T13
|Ryo Hisatsune
|282 / -6
|80.556
|$409,027.78
|T13
|Russell Henley
|282 / -6
|80.556
|$409,027.78
|T13
|Justin Rose
|282 / -6
|80.556
|$409,027.78
|T13
|Austin Smotherman
|282 / -6
|80.556
|$409,027.78
|T13
|Corey Conners
|282 / -6
|80.556
|$409,027.78
|T13
|Viktor Hovland
|282 / -6
|80.556
|$409,027.78
|T22
|Scottie Scheffler
|283 / -5
|52.000
|$271,250.00
|T22
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|283 / -5
|52.000
|$271,250.00
|T24
|Alex Smalley
|284 / -4
|47.000
|$221,250.00
|T24
|J.J. Spaun
|284 / -4
|47.000
|$221,250.00
|T24
|William Mouw
|284 / -4
|47.000
|$221,250.00
|T27
|Hideki Matsuyama
|285 / -3
|39.000
|$178,750.00
|T27
|Nicolai Højgaard
|285 / -3
|39.000
|$178,750.00
|T27
|Chris Kirk
|285 / -3
|39.000
|$178,750.00
|T27
|Ryan Gerard
|285 / -3
|39.000
|$178,750.00
|T27
|Chad Ramey
|285 / -3
|39.000
|$178,750.00
|T32
|Jordan Spieth
|286 / -2
|26.100
|$128,250.00
|T32
|Eric Cole
|286 / -2
|26.100
|$128,250.00
|T32
|Bud Cauley
|286 / -2
|26.100
|$128,250.00
|T32
|Patrick Cantlay
|286 / -2
|26.100
|$128,250.00
|T32
|Andrew Putnam
|286 / -2
|26.100
|$128,250.00
|T32
|Alex Noren
|286 / -2
|26.100
|$128,250.00
|T32
|Max Homa
|286 / -2
|26.100
|$128,250.00
|T32
|Min Woo Lee
|286 / -2
|26.100
|$128,250.00
|T32
|Maverick McNealy
|286 / -2
|26.100
|$128,250.00
|T32
|Sahith Theegala
|286 / -2
|26.100
|$128,250.00
|T42
|Rickie Fowler
|287 / -1
|19.125
|$91,250.00
|T42
|Wyndham Clark
|287 / -1
|19.125
|$91,250.00
|T42
|Nick Taylor
|287 / -1
|19.125
|$91,250.00
|T42
|Joe Highsmith
|287 / -1
|19.125
|$91,250.00
|T45
|Rory McIlroy
|288 / E
|16.125
|$72,125.00
|T45
|Taylor Pendrith
|288 / E
|16.125
|$72,125.00
|T45
|Matti Schmid
|288 / E
|16.125
|$72,125.00
|T45
|Keith Mitchell
|288 / E
|16.125
|$72,125.00
|T50
|J.T. Poston
|289 / 1
|12.792
|$61,083.33
|T50
|Taylor Moore
|289 / 1
|12.792
|$61,083.33
|T50
|Zach Bauchou
|289 / 1
|12.792
|$61,083.33
|T50
|Max McGreevy
|289 / 1
|12.792
|$61,083.33
|T50
|Si Woo Kim
|289 / 1
|12.792
|$61,083.33
|T50
|Keegan Bradley
|289 / 1
|12.792
|$61,083.33
|T56
|Adam Scott
|290 / 2
|10.750
|$58,000.00
|T56
|Chris Gotterup
|290 / 2
|10.750
|$58,000.00
|58
|Sam Stevens
|291 / 3
|10.000
|$57,250.00
|T59
|Kevin Roy
|292 / 4
|9.000
|$56,250.00
|T59
|Lee Hodges
|292 / 4
|9.000
|$56,250.00
|T59
|Jason Day
|292 / 4
|9.000
|$56,250.00
|T62
|Danny Walker
|293 / 5
|7.875
|$54,500.00
|T62
|Steven Fisk
|293 / 5
|7.875
|$54,500.00
|T62
|Rico Hoey
|293 / 5
|7.875
|$54,500.00
|T62
|Stephan Jaeger
|293 / 5
|7.875
|$54,500.00
|T66
|Kristoffer Reitan
|294 / 6
|7.000
|$52,750.00
|T66
|Daniel Berger
|294 / 6
|7.000
|$52,750.00
|T66
|Nico Echavarria
|294 / 6
|7.000
|$52,750.00
|69
|Michael Brennan
|295 / 7
|6.500
|$51,750.00
|T70
|Ricky Castillo
|296 / 8
|6.000
|$50,750.00
|T70
|Tony Finau
|296 / 8
|6.000
|$50,750.00
|T70
|Seamus Power
|296 / 8
|6.000
|$50,750.00
|73
|Takumi Kanaya
|298 / 10
|5.500
|$49,750.00
On the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, where no lead ever is safe, largely due to the iconic par-3 17th hole surrounded by water, Young birdied it in each of his last three rounds. But having stood on its tee one shot back of then-leader Matt Fitzpatrick in the finale, where the hole was cut in its traditional location on the right, Young’s conversion from just inside 10 feet was easily the most impactful.
At the par-4 18th and with a strong wind favoring distance, Young piped his drive a field-long 375 yards into the fairway to put himself in position for what is never a stress-free par. After Fitzpatrick’s drive came to rest in the pine straw right of the fairway en route to a bogey-5, Young eventually tapped in for par and his first title at THE PLAYERS and second career PGA TOUR victory.
While Young and Fitzpatrick comprised the penultimate pairing in the finale, the champ was down four strokes to 54-hole pacesetter Ludvig Åberg. (The Swede closed with 76 to finish T5.) But it’s hardly news at TPC Sawgrass, where Scottie Scheffler erased a five-shot deficit in the final round in 2024 to win. And before Rory McIlroy captured victory last year in a playoff, he had opened his final round four strokes adrift.
Young earns $4.5 million of a $25 million prize fund. He also banks 750 FedExCup points. He’s now exempt as a PGA TOUR member through 2031 via this victory, and he’s exempt into the next three editions of all four majors. As a bonus, he’ll climb into the top five of the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time in his career.