Points and payouts: See what each player earned at THE PLAYERS Championship

On the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, where no lead ever is safe, largely due to the iconic par-3 17th hole surrounded by water, Young birdied it in each of his last three rounds. But having stood on its tee one shot back of then-leader Matt Fitzpatrick in the finale, where the hole was cut in its traditional location on the right, Young’s conversion from just inside 10 feet was easily the most impactful.