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28M AGO

Points and payouts: See what each player earned at THE PLAYERS Championship

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Golfbet recap: Top five bets that hit at THE PLAYERS

Golfbet recap: Top five bets that hit at THE PLAYERS

Cameron Young collects 750 FedExCup points and $4.5 million with the win.

    Written by Rob Bolton

    Cameron Young collects 750 FedExCup points and $4.5 million with the win.

    Forever Young. Forever Cameron Young.

    With a 4-under 68 in the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship on Sunday, Young posted 13-under 275 and prevailed by one stroke at the PGA TOUR’s flagship event.

    Scroll below the table for more details of Young's victory.

    POSITIONGOLFERSCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Cameron Young275 / -13750.000$4,500,000.00
    2Matt Fitzpatrick276 / -12500.000$2,725,000.00
    3Xander Schauffele277 / -11350.000$1,725,000.00
    4Robert MacIntyre278 / -10325.000$1,225,000.00
    T5Sudarshan Yellamaraju279 / -9275.000$925,000.00
    T5Jacob Bridgeman279 / -9275.000$925,000.00
    T5Ludvig Åberg279 / -9275.000$925,000.00
    T8Tommy Fleetwood280 / -8200.000$731,250.00
    T8Sepp Straka280 / -8200.000$731,250.00
    T8Justin Thomas280 / -8200.000$731,250.00
    T11Patrick Rodgers281 / -7145.000$606,250.00
    T11Brian Harman281 / -7145.000$606,250.00
    T13Sam Burns282 / -680.556$409,027.78
    T13Akshay Bhatia282 / -680.556$409,027.78
    T13Brooks Koepka282 / -680.556$409,027.78
    T13Ryo Hisatsune282 / -680.556$409,027.78
    T13Russell Henley282 / -680.556$409,027.78
    T13Justin Rose282 / -680.556$409,027.78
    T13Austin Smotherman282 / -680.556$409,027.78
    T13Corey Conners282 / -680.556$409,027.78
    T13Viktor Hovland282 / -680.556$409,027.78
    T22Scottie Scheffler283 / -552.000$271,250.00
    T22Michael Thorbjornsen283 / -552.000$271,250.00
    T24Alex Smalley284 / -447.000$221,250.00
    T24J.J. Spaun284 / -447.000$221,250.00
    T24William Mouw284 / -447.000$221,250.00
    T27Hideki Matsuyama285 / -339.000$178,750.00
    T27Nicolai Højgaard285 / -339.000$178,750.00
    T27Chris Kirk285 / -339.000$178,750.00
    T27Ryan Gerard285 / -339.000$178,750.00
    T27Chad Ramey285 / -339.000$178,750.00
    T32Jordan Spieth286 / -226.100$128,250.00
    T32Eric Cole286 / -226.100$128,250.00
    T32Bud Cauley286 / -226.100$128,250.00
    T32Patrick Cantlay286 / -226.100$128,250.00
    T32Andrew Putnam286 / -226.100$128,250.00
    T32Alex Noren286 / -226.100$128,250.00
    T32Max Homa286 / -226.100$128,250.00
    T32Min Woo Lee286 / -226.100$128,250.00
    T32Maverick McNealy286 / -226.100$128,250.00
    T32Sahith Theegala286 / -226.100$128,250.00
    T42Rickie Fowler287 / -119.125$91,250.00
    T42Wyndham Clark287 / -119.125$91,250.00
    T42Nick Taylor287 / -119.125$91,250.00
    T42Joe Highsmith287 / -119.125$91,250.00
    T45Rory McIlroy288 / E16.125$72,125.00
    T45Taylor Pendrith288 / E16.125$72,125.00
    T45Matti Schmid288 / E16.125$72,125.00
    T45Keith Mitchell288 / E16.125$72,125.00
    T50J.T. Poston289 / 112.792$61,083.33
    T50Taylor Moore289 / 112.792$61,083.33
    T50Zach Bauchou289 / 112.792$61,083.33
    T50Max McGreevy289 / 112.792$61,083.33
    T50Si Woo Kim289 / 112.792$61,083.33
    T50Keegan Bradley289 / 112.792$61,083.33
    T56Adam Scott290 / 210.750$58,000.00
    T56Chris Gotterup290 / 210.750$58,000.00
    58Sam Stevens291 / 310.000$57,250.00
    T59Kevin Roy292 / 49.000$56,250.00
    T59Lee Hodges292 / 49.000$56,250.00
    T59Jason Day292 / 49.000$56,250.00
    T62Danny Walker293 / 57.875$54,500.00
    T62Steven Fisk293 / 57.875$54,500.00
    T62Rico Hoey293 / 57.875$54,500.00
    T62Stephan Jaeger293 / 57.875$54,500.00
    T66Kristoffer Reitan294 / 67.000$52,750.00
    T66Daniel Berger294 / 67.000$52,750.00
    T66Nico Echavarria294 / 67.000$52,750.00
    69Michael Brennan295 / 76.500$51,750.00
    T70Ricky Castillo296 / 86.000$50,750.00
    T70Tony Finau296 / 86.000$50,750.00
    T70Seamus Power296 / 86.000$50,750.00
    73Takumi Kanaya298 / 105.500$49,750.00

    On the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, where no lead ever is safe, largely due to the iconic par-3 17th hole surrounded by water, Young birdied it in each of his last three rounds. But having stood on its tee one shot back of then-leader Matt Fitzpatrick in the finale, where the hole was cut in its traditional location on the right, Young’s conversion from just inside 10 feet was easily the most impactful.

    At the par-4 18th and with a strong wind favoring distance, Young piped his drive a field-long 375 yards into the fairway to put himself in position for what is never a stress-free par. After Fitzpatrick’s drive came to rest in the pine straw right of the fairway en route to a bogey-5, Young eventually tapped in for par and his first title at THE PLAYERS and second career PGA TOUR victory.

    While Young and Fitzpatrick comprised the penultimate pairing in the finale, the champ was down four strokes to 54-hole pacesetter Ludvig Åberg. (The Swede closed with 76 to finish T5.) But it’s hardly news at TPC Sawgrass, where Scottie Scheffler erased a five-shot deficit in the final round in 2024 to win. And before Rory McIlroy captured victory last year in a playoff, he had opened his final round four strokes adrift.

    Young earns $4.5 million of a $25 million prize fund. He also banks 750 FedExCup points. He’s now exempt as a PGA TOUR member through 2031 via this victory, and he’s exempt into the next three editions of all four majors. As a bonus, he’ll climb into the top five of the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time in his career.

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    THE PLAYERS Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    2

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    2

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    3

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    3

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Sudarshan Yellamaraju
    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    -9

    T5

    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T5

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    -9

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2
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