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4H AGO

Sungjae Im betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Sungjae Im of South Korea lines up a putt on the 16th green during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Sungjae Im of South Korea lines up a putt on the 16th green during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Sungjae Im missed the cut at the Valspar Championship in 2024 after shooting 10-over. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Im at the Valspar Championship.

    Im's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC72-80+10
    2021T2968-67-74-71-4

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Im's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
    • Im's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 29th at 4-under.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Im's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC76-72+4--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2071-70-67-68-8--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2768-67-77-68E--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT4071-75-77-67+10--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1771-64-71-67-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2764-64-73-71-830.250
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC71-71E--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT5271-71-67-75E12.250
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--

    Im's recent performances

    • Im has two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 7-under.
    • Im has an average of 0.016 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.935 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Im has averaged -1.118 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Im's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.1220.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.093-0.935
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.3150.081
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.201-0.278
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.329-1.118

    Im's advanced stats and rankings

    • Im posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.122 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.6 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im sported a -1.093 mark. He has a 59.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Im delivered a 0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he broke par 18.06% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Betting Profile
    Official

    THE PLAYERS Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    2

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    2

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    3

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    3

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Sudarshan Yellamaraju
    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    -9

    T5

    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T5

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    -9

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2
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