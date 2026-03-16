Sungjae Im betting profile: Valspar Championship

Im has two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 7-under.

Im has an average of 0.016 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.935 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.