Sungjae Im betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Sungjae Im of South Korea lines up a putt on the 16th green during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Sungjae Im missed the cut at the Valspar Championship in 2024 after shooting 10-over. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valspar Championship.
Im's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-80
|+10
|2021
|T29
|68-67-74-71
|-4
At the Valspar Championship
- In Im's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
- Im's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 29th at 4-under.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Im's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T20
|71-70-67-68
|-8
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T27
|68-67-77-68
|E
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T40
|71-75-77-67
|+10
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T17
|71-64-71-67
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T27
|64-64-73-71
|-8
|30.250
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T52
|71-71-67-75
|E
|12.250
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
Im's recent performances
- Im has two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 7-under.
- Im has an average of 0.016 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.935 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Im has averaged -1.118 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Im's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.122
|0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.093
|-0.935
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.315
|0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.201
|-0.278
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.329
|-1.118
Im's advanced stats and rankings
- Im posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.122 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.6 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im sported a -1.093 mark. He has a 59.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Im delivered a 0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he broke par 18.06% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.