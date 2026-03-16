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4H AGO

Cam Davis betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Cam Davis of Australia reacts after playing his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Cam Davis of Australia reacts after playing his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Cam Davis has missed the cut in both of his previous appearances at the Valspar Championship, most recently in 2025 where he posted a score of 3-over. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with hopes of making his first cut at this event.

    Latest odds for Davis at the Valspar Championship.

    Davis's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC74-71+3
    2021MC74-72+4

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Davis's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Davis's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-80+10--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix Open7372-68-71-80+72.700
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT7069-71-71-79+22.850
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC70-74-75+3--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-74+2--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5069-72-67-72E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4468-68-69-71-49.045
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC71-72+1--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC------

    Davis's recent performances

    • Davis had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 44th with a score of 4-under.
    • Davis has an average of -0.789 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.902 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Davis has averaged -2.138 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Davis's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee162-0.903-0.789
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green152-0.928-0.902
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green720.0950.128
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting158-0.782-0.575
    Average Strokes Gained: Total168-2.519-2.138

    Davis's advanced stats and rankings

    • Davis posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.903 (162nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.9 yards ranked 83rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Davis sported a -0.928 mark that ranked 152nd on TOUR. He ranked 165th with a 60.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Davis delivered a -0.782 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 158th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.47, and he ranked 168th by breaking par 16.99% of the time.
    • Davis has earned 6 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 177th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE PLAYERS Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    2

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    2

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    3

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    3

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Sudarshan Yellamaraju
    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    -9

    T5

    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T5

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    -9

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2
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