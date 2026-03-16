Cam Davis betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Cam Davis of Australia reacts after playing his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Cam Davis has missed the cut in both of his previous appearances at the Valspar Championship, most recently in 2025 where he posted a score of 3-over. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with hopes of making his first cut at this event.
Davis's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|2021
|MC
|74-72
|+4
At the Valspar Championship
- In Davis's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Davis's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-80
|+10
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|73
|72-68-71-80
|+7
|2.700
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T70
|69-71-71-79
|+2
|2.850
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|70-74-75
|+3
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T50
|69-72-67-72
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|68-68-69-71
|-4
|9.045
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
Davis's recent performances
- Davis had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 44th with a score of 4-under.
- Davis has an average of -0.789 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.902 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Davis has averaged -2.138 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Davis's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|162
|-0.903
|-0.789
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|152
|-0.928
|-0.902
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|72
|0.095
|0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|158
|-0.782
|-0.575
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|168
|-2.519
|-2.138
Davis's advanced stats and rankings
- Davis posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.903 (162nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.9 yards ranked 83rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Davis sported a -0.928 mark that ranked 152nd on TOUR. He ranked 165th with a 60.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Davis delivered a -0.782 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 158th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.47, and he ranked 168th by breaking par 16.99% of the time.
- Davis has earned 6 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 177th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.