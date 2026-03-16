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4H AGO

Webb Simpson betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Webb Simpson of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Webb Simpson of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Webb Simpson returns to the Valspar Championship, set to tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22, 2026. Simpson looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Simpson at the Valspar Championship.

    Simpson's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC73-72+3
    2024T5472-70-71-72+1
    2023T771-68-68-73-4
    2022T4867-67-76-70-4

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Simpson's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Simpson's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for seventh at 4-under.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Simpson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-70+1--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC72-76+6--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5570-69-70-68-35.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT2568-65-67-67-15--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2767-69-67-69-830.250
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-70-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5170-67-71-70-106.333
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2267-71-69-69-436.500
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4967-70-68-71-88.500

    Simpson's recent performances

    • Simpson's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 22nd at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished 4-under.
    • Simpson has an average of -0.540 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.134 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Simpson has averaged 0.210 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Simpson has averaged -0.522 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Simpson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.927-0.540
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.133-0.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.481-0.057
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.3410.210
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.934-0.522

    Simpson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Simpson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.927 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.9 yards has been recorded.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Simpson has sported a 0.133 mark. He has a 62.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Simpson has delivered a 0.341 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he has broken par 20.14% of the time.
    • Simpson currently sits 178th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 6 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Simpson as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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