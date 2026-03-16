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3H AGO

Danny Willett betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Danny Willett of England plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Danny Willett of England plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Danny Willett returns to the Valspar Championship, set to tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22, 2026. Willett looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 47th.

    Latest odds for Willett at the Valspar Championship.

    Willett's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4771-72-71-71+1
    2022MC70-70-2
    2021MC71-72+1

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Willett's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 47th after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Willett's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT4271-70-72-69-66.922
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-74+3--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda Championship6073-69-74-73+5--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-72-1--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-75+5--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-75+1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-71-3--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1365-68-67-67-1355.200
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-74+7--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana Championship3769-69-74-71-511.822

    Willett's recent performances

    • Willett had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 13-under.
    • Willett has an average of -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.522 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Willett has averaged -0.767 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Willett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.452-0.355
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.638-0.522
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.688-0.081
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-1.5180.191
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.260-0.767

    Willett's advanced stats and rankings

    • Willett has earned seven FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 172nd.
    • His average Driving Distance of 279.6 yards and Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.452 show room for improvement off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Willett sports a -1.638 mark this season, while his 64.81% Greens in Regulation rate indicates struggles with his iron play.
    • On the greens, Willett has delivered a 1.518 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He averages 28.33 putts per round and breaks par 22.22% of the time, with a bogey avoidance rate of 17.59%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Willett as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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