Danny Willett betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Danny Willett of England plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Danny Willett returns to the Valspar Championship, set to tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22, 2026. Willett looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 47th.
Willett's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T47
|71-72-71-71
|+1
|2022
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|2021
|MC
|71-72
|+1
At the Valspar Championship
- In Willett's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 47th after posting a score of 1-over.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Willett's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T42
|71-70-72-69
|-6
|6.922
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|60
|73-69-74-73
|+5
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T13
|65-68-67-67
|-13
|55.200
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|37
|69-69-74-71
|-5
|11.822
Willett's recent performances
- Willett had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 13-under.
- Willett has an average of -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.522 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Willett has averaged -0.767 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Willett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.452
|-0.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.638
|-0.522
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.688
|-0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|1.518
|0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.260
|-0.767
Willett's advanced stats and rankings
- Willett has earned seven FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 172nd.
- His average Driving Distance of 279.6 yards and Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.452 show room for improvement off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Willett sports a -1.638 mark this season, while his 64.81% Greens in Regulation rate indicates struggles with his iron play.
- On the greens, Willett has delivered a 1.518 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He averages 28.33 putts per round and breaks par 22.22% of the time, with a bogey avoidance rate of 17.59%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Willett as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.