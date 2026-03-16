Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa prepares to play his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Christiaan Bezuidenhout missed the cut at seven-over in his last appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 looking to bounce back in the 2026 Valspar Championship.
Bezuidenhout's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|2024
|T9
|69-69-72-67
|-7
|2022
|T62
|70-69-73-70
|-2
At the Valspar Championship
- In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of seven-over.
- Bezuidenhout's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for ninth at seven-under.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Bezuidenhout's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T8
|72-67-69-69
|-11
|37.688
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T37
|71-70-69-69
|-5
|18.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T27
|68-71-71-69
|-9
|31.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T38
|68-67-69-68
|-16
|15.500
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T42
|70-68-67-71
|-8
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T10
|69-68-70-66
|-11
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T6
|68-68-68-67
|-17
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T62
|65-69-72-73
|-1
|4.200
Bezuidenhout's recent performances
- Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
- Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.332 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.063 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.240 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout has an average of 0.315 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.160 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.449
|-0.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|72
|0.103
|-0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|24
|0.344
|0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.550
|0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.549
|0.160
Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings
- Bezuidenhout has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.449 (138th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 288.2 yards ranks 165th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bezuidenhout sports a 0.103 mark that ranks 72nd on TOUR. He ranks 56th with a 69.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Bezuidenhout has excelled around the greens this season, ranking 24th with a 0.344 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average.
- On the greens, Bezuidenhout has delivered a 0.550 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranks 87th by breaking par 22.50% of the time.
- Bezuidenhout has accumulated 102 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 86th, while his 0.549 Strokes Gained: Total average ranks 47th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.