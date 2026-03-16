Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Valspar Championship

Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.

Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.332 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.063 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.240 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Bezuidenhout has an average of 0.315 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.