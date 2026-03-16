William Mouw betting profile: Valspar Championship

Mouw has finished in the top 10 once and top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.

Mouw has an average of 0.463 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.218 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Mouw has an average of -0.549 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.153 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.