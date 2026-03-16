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4H AGO

William Mouw betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

William Mouw of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

William Mouw of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    William Mouw missed the cut at last year's Valspar Championship, shooting 6-over. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Mouw at the Valspar Championship.

    Mouw's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC77-71+6

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Mouw's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Mouw's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2469-72-69-74-447.000
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT668-70-68-67-1191.667
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC76-77+11--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-68-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-70-74-6--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT7170-69-70-72+12.850
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT2169-65-64-68-16--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4067-70-70-66-15--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1868-69-75-63-9--

    Mouw's recent performances

    • Mouw has finished in the top 10 once and top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
    • Mouw has an average of 0.463 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.218 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Mouw has an average of -0.549 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.153 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Mouw has averaged -0.151 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee640.2050.463
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green830.031-0.218
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green168-0.725-0.549
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting790.0900.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Total104-0.399-0.151

    Mouw's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mouw posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.205 (64th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.4 yards ranked 42nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mouw sported a 0.031 mark that ranked 83rd on TOUR. He ranked 92nd with a 67.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Mouw delivered a 0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 79th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.47, and he ranked 127th by breaking par 21.05% of the time.
    • Mouw has earned 142 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 68th.
    • His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 16.67% ranked 122nd on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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