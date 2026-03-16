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3H AGO

Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Ryo Hisatsune of Japan plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Ryo Hisatsune of Japan plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Ryo Hisatsune finished tied for fourth at eight-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22 with his sights set on improving upon that strong showing in the 2026 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Hisatsune at the Valspar Championship.

    Hisatsune's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T471-66-71-68-8
    2024T3368-71-72-71-2

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Hisatsune's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of eight-under.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Hisatsune's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1371-69-70-72-680.556
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3371-71-72-73-125.300
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT4570-72-72-69-116.125
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT862-67-74-67-18147.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1068-63-70-71-1270.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT269-66-68-69-16208.333
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4468-65-69-71-158.792
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-69E--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC72-68-2--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5267-69-70-80+2--

    Hisatsune's recent performances

    • Hisatsune has finished in the top-10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
    • Hisatsune has an average of 0.485 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.570 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.256 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hisatsune has averaged 0.966 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150.5420.485
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green220.5150.570
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green360.2780.167
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110-0.188-0.256
    Average Strokes Gained: Total171.1460.966

    Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hisatsune posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.542 (15th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.1 yards ranked 87th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sported a 0.515 mark that ranked 22nd on TOUR. He ranked third with a 73.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hisatsune delivered a -0.188 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 124th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.30, and he ranked 24th by breaking par 25.74% of the time.
    • Hisatsune has earned 557 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 21st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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