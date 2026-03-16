Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Ryo Hisatsune of Japan plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Ryo Hisatsune finished tied for fourth at eight-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22 with his sights set on improving upon that strong showing in the 2026 Valspar Championship.
Hisatsune's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T4
|71-66-71-68
|-8
|2024
|T33
|68-71-72-71
|-2
At the Valspar Championship
- In Hisatsune's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of eight-under.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Hisatsune's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|71-69-70-72
|-6
|80.556
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T33
|71-71-72-73
|-1
|25.300
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T45
|70-72-72-69
|-1
|16.125
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T8
|62-67-74-67
|-18
|147.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T10
|68-63-70-71
|-12
|70.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T2
|69-66-68-69
|-16
|208.333
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|68-65-69-71
|-15
|8.792
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T52
|67-69-70-80
|+2
|--
Hisatsune's recent performances
- Hisatsune has finished in the top-10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
- Hisatsune has an average of 0.485 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.570 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.256 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune has averaged 0.966 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.542
|0.485
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|22
|0.515
|0.570
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|36
|0.278
|0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.188
|-0.256
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|17
|1.146
|0.966
Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings
- Hisatsune posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.542 (15th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.1 yards ranked 87th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sported a 0.515 mark that ranked 22nd on TOUR. He ranked third with a 73.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hisatsune delivered a -0.188 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 124th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.30, and he ranked 24th by breaking par 25.74% of the time.
- Hisatsune has earned 557 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 21st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.