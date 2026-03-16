Odds Outlook: Xander Schauffele opens as favorite at Valspar Championship

Matt Fitzpatrick (+1900) owned a one-shot lead standing on No. 17 tee Sunday afternoon at THE PLAYERS Championship before Cameron Young (not entered) hit two of the greatest pressure shots in recent memory at TPC Sawgrass to finish birdie-par and nip the 2022 U.S. Open champion by a shot. The Englishman was unlucky to see his final drive on No. 18 skid through the fairway and into the pine straw. He ranked T1 in fairways hit and second SG: Tee-to-Green for the week. After posting four rounds of 70 or better for his third result of T15 or better of 2026, he should factor again this week on a track that requires power and precision from tee to green. He will make his first start since falling short of the weekend in 2023, but he posted four rounds in the 60s for T5 in 2022.