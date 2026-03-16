J.J. Spaun betting profile: Valspar Championship

Spaun has finished in the top-ten once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished sixth with a score of 15-under.

Spaun has an average of 0.174 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.317 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.