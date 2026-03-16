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J.J. Spaun betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

J.J. Spaun of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

J.J. Spaun of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    J.J. Spaun returns to the Valspar Championship, set to tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22. Spaun looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Spaun at the Valspar Championship.

    Spaun's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC75-72+5
    2022T2767-71-69-70-7
    2021MC69-76+3

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Spaun's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Spaun's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 27th at 7-under.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Spaun's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2471-72-68-73-447.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC73-74+3--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC74-72+4--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4570-73-67-68-1015.750
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-69E--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4066-71-72-66-512.000
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1167-70-63-66-22--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore Championship667-68-72-66-15--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2568-71-71-66-4--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT2370-69-72-70+1--

    Spaun's recent performances

    • Spaun has finished in the top-ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished sixth with a score of 15-under.
    • Spaun has an average of 0.174 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.317 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.420 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee670.1760.174
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green580.2460.317
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green820.016-0.297
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting151-0.673-0.614
    Average Strokes Gained: Total96-0.236-0.420

    Spaun's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spaun has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.176 (67th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.9 yards ranks 90th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spaun sports a 0.246 mark that ranks 58th on TOUR. He ranks 95th with a 67.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Spaun has delivered a -0.673 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 151st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 116th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.22, and he ranks 112th by breaking par 21.60% of the time.
    • Spaun has earned 75 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 102nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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