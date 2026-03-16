Justin Thomas betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Justin Thomas of the United States hits his second shot on the 14th hole during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Justin Thomas finished second at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with his sights set on capturing his first Valspar Championship title.
Thomas's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|2
|73-70-65-66
|-10
|2024
|T64
|68-69-79-71
|+3
|2023
|T10
|69-70-72-70
|-3
|2022
|T3
|66-66-66-70
|-16
|2021
|T13
|69-71-67-70
|-7
At the Valspar Championship
- In Thomas's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished second after posting a score of 10-under.
- Thomas's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for third at 16-under.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Thomas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T8
|68-68-72-72
|-8
|200
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-79
|+14
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|69
|72-70-72-75
|+1
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T7
|64-69-69-65
|-13
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T33
|74-70-68-74
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T28
|68-72-70-65
|-5
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T34
|72-69-69-71
|-3
|25.667
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|69-70-71-65
|-5
|31.875
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T9
|67-64-73-67
|-9
|151.667
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-76
|+12
|--
Thomas's recent performances
- Thomas has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 13-under.
- Thomas has an average of -0.431 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.417 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Thomas has an average of 0.650 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.247 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thomas has averaged -0.446 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thomas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.318
|-0.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.066
|-0.417
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.890
|0.650
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.335
|-0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.697
|-0.446
Thomas's advanced stats and rankings
- Thomas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.318 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards shows his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thomas sports a 0.066 mark with a 62.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thomas has delivered a -0.335 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67.
- Thomas currently sits 52nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 200 points earned this season.
- He has broken par 22.22% of the time this season, while maintaining a 21.30% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.