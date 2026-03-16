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4H AGO

Justin Thomas betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Justin Thomas of the United States hits his second shot on the 14th hole during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Justin Thomas of the United States hits his second shot on the 14th hole during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Justin Thomas finished second at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with his sights set on capturing his first Valspar Championship title.

    Latest odds for Thomas at the Valspar Championship.

    Thomas's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025273-70-65-66-10
    2024T6468-69-79-71+3
    2023T1069-70-72-70-3
    2022T366-66-66-70-16
    2021T1369-71-67-70-7

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Thomas's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished second after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Thomas's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for third at 16-under.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Thomas's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT868-68-72-72-8200
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-79+14--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore Championship6972-70-72-75+1--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT764-69-69-65-13--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3374-70-68-74+6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2868-72-70-65-5--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3472-69-69-71-325.667
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2269-70-71-65-531.875
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT967-64-73-67-9151.667
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC76-76+12--

    Thomas's recent performances

    • Thomas has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 13-under.
    • Thomas has an average of -0.431 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.417 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Thomas has an average of 0.650 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.247 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Thomas has averaged -0.446 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thomas's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.318-0.431
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.066-0.417
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.8900.650
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.335-0.247
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.697-0.446

    Thomas's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thomas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.318 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards shows his power off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thomas sports a 0.066 mark with a 62.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thomas has delivered a -0.335 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67.
    • Thomas currently sits 52nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 200 points earned this season.
    • He has broken par 22.22% of the time this season, while maintaining a 21.30% Bogey Avoidance rate.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

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    R4
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    2

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    M. Fitzpatrick
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    R4
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    2

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    M. Fitzpatrick
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    Tot
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    Robert MacIntyre
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    Tot
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    R4
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    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

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    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
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    -9

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    Tot
    -9
    R4
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    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
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    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2
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