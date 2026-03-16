Justin Thomas betting profile: Valspar Championship

Thomas has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 13-under.

Thomas has an average of -0.431 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.417 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Thomas has an average of 0.650 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.247 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.