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4H AGO

Austin Eckroat betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Austin Eckroat of the United States watches his shot from the second tee during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Austin Eckroat of the United States watches his shot from the second tee during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Austin Eckroat returns to the Valspar Championship, set to tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22. He looks to improve upon his performance from 2023 where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Eckroat at the Valspar Championship.

    Eckroat's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC72-72+2

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Eckroat's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Eckroat's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT4272-70-72-68-66.922
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4071-70-69-70-411.375
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC74-70+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4967-70-75-71-57.500
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-74-66-10--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-73E--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT4165-70-71-63-13--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5974-65-69-69-11--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT5673-70-74-68+1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1168-70-68-71-11--

    Eckroat's recent performances

    • Eckroat has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 11-under.
    • Eckroat has an average of -0.039 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.186 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Eckroat has averaged -0.402 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee112-0.187-0.039
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green360.4210.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green157-0.442-0.217
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting137-0.460-0.332
    Average Strokes Gained: Total119-0.668-0.402

    Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings

    • Eckroat posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.187 (112th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.5 yards ranked 140th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Eckroat sported a 0.421 mark that ranked 36th on TOUR. He ranked 75th with a 68.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Eckroat delivered a -0.460 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 137th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.84, and he ranked 70th by breaking par 23.10% of the time.
    • Eckroat has earned 26 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 147th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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