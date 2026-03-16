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3H AGO

Rico Hoey betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays his second shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays his second shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Rico Hoey returns to the Valspar Championship, set to tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22, 2026. Hoey looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Hoey at the Valspar Championship.

    Hoey's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC72-74+4
    2024T5467-71-69-78+1

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Hoey's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Hoey's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6277-69-75-72+57.875
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC78-72+8--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6774-66-74-71-36.250
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2471-69-70-66-834.750
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT7071-70-73-76+22.850
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressW/D77+5--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5069-70-67-70-47.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT762-70-67-65-18--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2272-68-69-72-3--

    Hoey's recent performances

    • Hoey has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
    • Hoey has an average of 0.349 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.421 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoey has averaged -1.019 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee600.2180.349
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green92-0.083-0.244
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green167-0.720-0.703
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting143-0.537-0.421
    Average Strokes Gained: Total139-1.121-1.019

    Hoey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.218 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.1 yards ranked 73rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey sported a -0.083 mark that ranked 92nd on TOUR. He ranked 132nd with a 64.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoey delivered a -0.537 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 143rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.60, and he ranked 141st by breaking par 20.44% of the time.
    • Hoey has earned 59 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 114th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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