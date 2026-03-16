Rico Hoey betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays his second shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Rico Hoey returns to the Valspar Championship, set to tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22, 2026. Hoey looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Hoey's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|2024
|T54
|67-71-69-78
|+1
At the Valspar Championship
- In Hoey's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Hoey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T62
|77-69-75-72
|+5
|7.875
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|78-72
|+8
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T67
|74-66-74-71
|-3
|6.250
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T24
|71-69-70-66
|-8
|34.750
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T70
|71-70-73-76
|+2
|2.850
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|W/D
|77
|+5
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T50
|69-70-67-70
|-4
|7.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|62-70-67-65
|-18
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T22
|72-68-69-72
|-3
|--
Hoey's recent performances
- Hoey has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
- Hoey has an average of 0.349 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.421 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoey has averaged -1.019 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|60
|0.218
|0.349
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|92
|-0.083
|-0.244
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|167
|-0.720
|-0.703
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|143
|-0.537
|-0.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|139
|-1.121
|-1.019
Hoey's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.218 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.1 yards ranked 73rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey sported a -0.083 mark that ranked 92nd on TOUR. He ranked 132nd with a 64.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoey delivered a -0.537 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 143rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.60, and he ranked 141st by breaking par 20.44% of the time.
- Hoey has earned 59 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 114th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.