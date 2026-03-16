Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: Valspar Championship
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ThorbjÃ¸rn Olesen of Denmark plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Thorbjørn Olesen finished tied for 36th at one-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Valspar Championship.
Olesen's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T36
|71-73-70-69
|-1
|2024
|MC
|70-76
|+4
At the Valspar Championship
- In Olesen's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of one-under.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Olesen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-70
|+5
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|70-69-68-73
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-70
|-5
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T29
|69-70-69-74
|-2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T14
|66-68-67-66
|-21
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T3
|65-70-65-68
|-16
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T14
|68-70-67-69
|-14
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
Olesen's recent performances
- Olesen has one top-five finish and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
- Olesen has an average of 0.121 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.366 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.685 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Olesen has averaged -0.431 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|83
|0.078
|0.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|19
|0.582
|0.366
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|123
|-0.201
|-0.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|157
|-0.771
|-0.685
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|-0.311
|-0.431
Olesen's advanced stats and rankings
- Olesen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.078 (83rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranked 98th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Olesen sported a 0.582 mark that ranked 19th on TOUR. He ranked 44th with a 70.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Olesen delivered a -0.771 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 157th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 169th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.50, and he ranked 162nd by breaking par 18.33% of the time.
- Olesen has earned 11 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 161st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.