Pontus Nyholm betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Pontus Nyholm of Sweden plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Pontus Nyholm has not competed in the Valspar Championship in the past five years. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 for the 2026 Valspar Championship.
At the Valspar Championship
- This is Nyholm's first time competing in the Valspar Championship in the past five years.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Nyholm's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|69-69-69-71
|-10
|29.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T13
|67-70-72-66
|-9
|56.250
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|78-70-78
|+10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|54
|73-71-74-75
|+5
|7.367
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|T37
|62-64-72-70
|-16
|18.700
|Sep. 21, 2025
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|T18
|75-66-72-65
|-6
|49.733
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|T47
|70-67-70-67
|-6
|9.917
Nyholm's recent performances
- Nyholm has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
- Nyholm has an average of -0.517 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.279 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.641 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Nyholm's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|167
|-1.209
|-0.517
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|146
|-0.811
|-0.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|70
|0.104
|-0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|58
|0.235
|0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|154
|-1.681
|-0.641
Nyholm's advanced stats and rankings
- Nyholm posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.209 (167th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.8 yards ranks 23rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Nyholm sports a -0.811 mark that ranks 146th on TOUR. He ranks 159th with a 62.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Nyholm delivers a 0.235 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 111th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.12, and he ranks 130th by breaking par 20.92% of the time.
- Nyholm has earned 85 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 96th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Nyholm as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.