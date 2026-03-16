Taylor Moore betting profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
Taylor Moore of the United States plays a shot on the tenth hole during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Taylor Moore won the Valspar Championship in 2023 with a score of 10-under. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with hopes of reclaiming the title in the 2026 Valspar Championship.
Moore's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|2024
|T12
|69-73-69-68
|-5
|2023
|1
|71-67-69-67
|-10
|2022
|MC
|71-74
|+3
At the Valspar Championship
- In Moore's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Moore's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he won at 10-under.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Moore's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T50
|68-75-72-74
|+1
|12.792
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T44
|71-74-72-73
|+2
|16.500
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T2
|67-67-67-68
|-15
|208.333
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T49
|68-71-73-71
|-5
|7.500
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T56
|70-68-66-70
|-14
|5.200
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T21
|67-65-68-70
|-18
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T63
|71-65-75-73
|E
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T56
|75-68-74-68
|+1
|--
Moore's recent performances
- Moore has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
- Moore has an average of 0.421 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.504 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Moore has averaged 0.468 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.498
|0.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|135
|-0.595
|-0.504
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|21
|0.370
|0.314
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|54
|0.279
|0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|46
|0.551
|0.468
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.498 (22nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.6 yards ranked 20th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore sported a -0.595 mark that ranked 135th on TOUR. He ranked 150th with a 63.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Moore delivered a 0.279 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 54th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fifth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.65, and he ranked 125th by breaking par 21.11% of the time.
- Moore has earned 250 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 44th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.