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4H AGO

Isaiah Salinda betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Isaiah Salindaof the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Isaiah Salindaof the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Isaiah Salinda will make his first appearance at the Valspar Championship in the last five years when he tees off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22. The tournament features a $9.1 million purse and will be played on a par-71, 7,352-yard course in Palm Harbor, Florida.

    Latest odds for Salinda at the Valspar Championship.

    At the Valspar Championship

    • This is Salinda's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Salinda's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT5072-70-72-69-54.382
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC77-76+11--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3071-70-70-69-823.125
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC68-70-74-4--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-70+3--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-73-2--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1867-70-73-70-4--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4268-70-69-69-8--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4673-71-70-67-3--

    Salinda's recent performances

    • Salinda has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 4-under.
    • Salinda has an average of 0.299 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.321 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Salinda has averaged -0.583 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Salinda's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130.5630.299
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green136-0.605-0.321
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green170-0.830-0.444
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting113-0.222-0.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Total138-1.093-0.583

    Salinda's advanced stats and rankings

    • Salinda posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.563 (13th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.9 yards ranks 19th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Salinda sports a -0.605 mark that ranks 136th on TOUR. He ranks 84th with a 67.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Salinda has delivered a -0.222 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.60, and he ranks 155th by breaking par 19.26% of the time.
    • Salinda has earned 28 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 145th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Salinda as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    THE PLAYERS Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    2

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    2

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    3

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    3

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Sudarshan Yellamaraju
    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    -9

    T5

    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T5

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    -9

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2
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