Isaiah Salinda betting profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
Isaiah Salindaof the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Isaiah Salinda will make his first appearance at the Valspar Championship in the last five years when he tees off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22. The tournament features a $9.1 million purse and will be played on a par-71, 7,352-yard course in Palm Harbor, Florida.
At the Valspar Championship
- This is Salinda's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Salinda's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T50
|72-70-72-69
|-5
|4.382
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-76
|+11
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T30
|71-70-70-69
|-8
|23.125
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-74
|-4
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T18
|67-70-73-70
|-4
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T42
|68-70-69-69
|-8
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T46
|73-71-70-67
|-3
|--
Salinda's recent performances
- Salinda has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 4-under.
- Salinda has an average of 0.299 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.321 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Salinda has averaged -0.583 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Salinda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|13
|0.563
|0.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|136
|-0.605
|-0.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|170
|-0.830
|-0.444
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-0.222
|-0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|138
|-1.093
|-0.583
Salinda's advanced stats and rankings
- Salinda posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.563 (13th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.9 yards ranks 19th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Salinda sports a -0.605 mark that ranks 136th on TOUR. He ranks 84th with a 67.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Salinda has delivered a -0.222 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.60, and he ranks 155th by breaking par 19.26% of the time.
- Salinda has earned 28 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 145th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Salinda as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.