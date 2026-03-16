Tom Kim betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Tom Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Tom Kim finished tied for 36th at 1-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Valspar Championship.
Kim's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T36
|74-66-74-69
|-1
At the Valspar Championship
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|59
|75-67-72-69
|-1
|5.200
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T34
|71-70-67-71
|-5
|25.167
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T35
|73-66-71-68
|-6
|18.500
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T65
|71-70-76-71
|E
|3.700
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T38
|72-66-66-68
|-16
|15.500
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T61
|69-69-72-68
|-2
|4.400
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T56
|75-72-72-66
|+1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T11
|68-66-69-70
|-15
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|72
|72-71-77-73
|+5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|73
|+3
|--
Kim's recent performances
- Kim had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.145 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.193 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has an average of 0.098 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.285 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged -0.138 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|-0.084
|-0.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.024
|0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|66
|0.122
|0.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.248
|-0.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|-0.185
|-0.138
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.084 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.9 yards ranks 100th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sports a 0.024 mark that ranks 87th on TOUR. He ranks 65th with a 68.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Kim delivers a 0.122 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him 66th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Kim has a -0.248 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 115th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.92, and he ranks 108th by breaking par 21.76% of the time.
- Kim has earned 72 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 104th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.