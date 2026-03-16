Ben Griffin betting profile: Valspar Championship

Griffin has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

Griffin has one victory over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished first with a score of 29-under.

Griffin has an average of -0.763 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.195 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.