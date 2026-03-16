Ben Griffin betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Ben Griffin of The United States plays his second shot on the first hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 06, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Ben Griffin finished tied for 17th at 4-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with hopes of improving on his recent performance at the 2026 Valspar Championship.
Griffin's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|2024
|T17
|71-68-70-71
|-4
|2023
|T45
|69-72-72-73
|+2
At the Valspar Championship
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Griffin's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 17th at 4-under.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Griffin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T41
|73-68-71-69
|-3
|18.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|70-68-65-74
|-11
|19.969
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T28
|71-67-69-70
|-7
|26.500
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T24
|63-68-69-70
|-18
|35.500
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T19
|63-71-71-67
|-8
|43.000
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|1
|65-65-66-63
|-29
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|2
|64-66-70-70
|-18
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T10
|66-67-68-67
|-12
|--
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- Griffin has one victory over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished first with a score of 29-under.
- Griffin has an average of -0.763 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.195 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has averaged -0.219 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|131
|-0.387
|-0.763
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.266
|-0.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|11
|0.466
|0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|46
|0.320
|0.427
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|74
|0.134
|-0.219
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.387 (131st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranked 110th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sported a -0.266 mark that ranked 114th on TOUR. He ranked 65th with a 68.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Griffin excelled in the short game area, ranking 11th with a 0.466 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average this season.
- On the greens, Griffin delivered a 0.320 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 46th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 59th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranked 55th by breaking par 23.84% of the time.
- Griffin has earned 144 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 67th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.