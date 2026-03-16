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4H AGO

Ben Griffin betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Ben Griffin of The United States plays his second shot on the first hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 06, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Ben Griffin of The United States plays his second shot on the first hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 06, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Ben Griffin finished tied for 17th at 4-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with hopes of improving on his recent performance at the 2026 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the Valspar Championship.

    Griffin's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC75-70+3
    2024T1771-68-70-71-4
    2023T4569-72-72-73+2

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Griffin's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Griffin's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 17th at 4-under.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Griffin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-78+4--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-75+3--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT4173-68-71-69-318.750
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3770-68-65-74-1119.969
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2871-67-69-70-726.500
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2463-68-69-70-1835.500
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1963-71-71-67-843.000
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology Championship165-65-66-63-29--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore Championship264-66-70-70-18--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1066-67-68-67-12--

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • Griffin has one victory over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished first with a score of 29-under.
    • Griffin has an average of -0.763 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.195 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin has averaged -0.219 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee131-0.387-0.763
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green114-0.266-0.195
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110.4660.312
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting460.3200.427
    Average Strokes Gained: Total740.134-0.219

    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.387 (131st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranked 110th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sported a -0.266 mark that ranked 114th on TOUR. He ranked 65th with a 68.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Griffin excelled in the short game area, ranking 11th with a 0.466 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average this season.
    • On the greens, Griffin delivered a 0.320 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 46th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 59th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranked 55th by breaking par 23.84% of the time.
    • Griffin has earned 144 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 67th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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