Viktor Hovland betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Viktor Hovland of Norway plays a shot on the 13th fairway during the first round of The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club on February 19, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Viktor Hovland returns as defending champion, having won the 2025 Valspar Championship at 11-under. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 looking to defend his title.
Hovland's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|1
|70-67-69-67
|-11
|2022
|T33
|69-70-68-71
|-6
|2021
|T3
|69-69-68-65
|-13
At the Valspar Championship
- In Hovland's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished first after posting a score of 11-under.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Hovland's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|69-70-69-74
|-6
|80.556
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T13
|72-72-67-72
|-5
|90.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T41
|69-73-70-69
|-3
|18.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T58
|70-69-71-72
|-6
|8.750
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T10
|69-70-65-68
|-12
|70.000
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|12
|68-71-67-63
|-11
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T7
|67-68-69-69
|-7
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T32
|74-68-67-67
|-4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T63
|73-69-73-73
|+4
|7.500
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T11
|66-72-67-67
|-8
|67.500
Hovland's recent performances
- Hovland has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 7-under.
- Hovland has an average of -0.424 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.648 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hovland has averaged 0.666 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|134
|-0.424
|-0.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|0.648
|0.648
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|28
|0.314
|0.314
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.128
|0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|40
|0.666
|0.666
Hovland's advanced stats and rankings
- Hovland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.424 (134th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.5 yards ranked 135th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hovland sported a 0.648 mark that ranked 16th on TOUR. He ranked 145th with a 63.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hovland delivered a 0.128 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fifth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.65, and he ranked 109th by breaking par 21.67% of the time.
- Hovland has earned 268 FedExCup Regular Season points this season (42nd).
All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.