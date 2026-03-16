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Viktor Hovland betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Viktor Hovland of Norway plays a shot on the 13th fairway during the first round of The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club on February 19, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Viktor Hovland of Norway plays a shot on the 13th fairway during the first round of The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club on February 19, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Viktor Hovland returns as defending champion, having won the 2025 Valspar Championship at 11-under. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 looking to defend his title.

    Latest odds for Hovland at the Valspar Championship.

    Hovland's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025170-67-69-67-11
    2022T3369-70-68-71-6
    2021T369-69-68-65-13

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Hovland's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished first after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Hovland's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1369-70-69-74-680.556
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1372-72-67-72-590.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT4169-73-70-69-318.750
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5870-69-71-72-68.750
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1069-70-65-68-1270.000
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR Championship1268-71-67-63-11--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT767-68-69-69-7--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3274-68-67-67-4--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT6373-69-73-73+47.500
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1166-72-67-67-867.500

    Hovland's recent performances

    • Hovland has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 7-under.
    • Hovland has an average of -0.424 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.648 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hovland has averaged 0.666 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee134-0.424-0.424
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160.6480.648
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green280.3140.314
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting710.1280.128
    Average Strokes Gained: Total400.6660.666

    Hovland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hovland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.424 (134th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.5 yards ranked 135th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hovland sported a 0.648 mark that ranked 16th on TOUR. He ranked 145th with a 63.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hovland delivered a 0.128 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fifth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.65, and he ranked 109th by breaking par 21.67% of the time.
    • Hovland has earned 268 FedExCup Regular Season points this season (42nd).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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