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4H AGO

Corey Conners betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Corey Conners of Canada lines up a putt on the seventh green during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Corey Conners of Canada lines up a putt on the seventh green during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

    Conners shot 6-under and finished tied for eighth the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Conners at the Valspar Championship.

    Conners' recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T871-69-69-69-6
    2021T2170-68-70-71-5

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Conners' most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Conners' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1369-67-72-74-680.556
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3369-74-72-72-125.300
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT3771-69-70-70-421.563
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7070-75-74-67-25.625
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC72-72+2--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT2470-67-65-71-732.500
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT470-67-67-62-14--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship3970-71-66-80+7--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5071-68-70-71E--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1074-69-66-66-9145.000

    Conners' recent performances

    • Conners has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 14-under.
    • Conners has an average of 0.289 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.182 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.546 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Conners has averaged -0.289 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Conners' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee500.2800.289
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green260.4980.182
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green130-0.245-0.212
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting147-0.593-0.546
    Average Strokes Gained: Total85-0.060-0.289

    Conners' advanced stats and rankings

    • Conners posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.280 (50th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.9 yards ranked 119th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Conners sported a 0.498 mark that ranked 26th on TOUR. He ranked 35th with a 70.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Conners delivered a -0.593 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 147th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 155th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.95, and he ranked 135th by breaking par 20.71% of the time.
    • Conners has earned 166 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 58th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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