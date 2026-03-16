Corey Conners betting profile: Valspar Championship

Conners has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 14-under.

Conners has an average of 0.289 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.182 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.546 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.