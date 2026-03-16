Corey Conners betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Corey Conners of Canada lines up a putt on the seventh green during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Conners shot 6-under and finished tied for eighth the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valspar Championship.
Conners' recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T8
|71-69-69-69
|-6
|2021
|T21
|70-68-70-71
|-5
At the Valspar Championship
- In Conners' most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 6-under.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Conners' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|69-67-72-74
|-6
|80.556
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T33
|69-74-72-72
|-1
|25.300
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T37
|71-69-70-70
|-4
|21.563
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T70
|70-75-74-67
|-2
|5.625
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T24
|70-67-65-71
|-7
|32.500
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T4
|70-67-67-62
|-14
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|39
|70-71-66-80
|+7
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T50
|71-68-70-71
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T10
|74-69-66-66
|-9
|145.000
Conners' recent performances
- Conners has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 14-under.
- Conners has an average of 0.289 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.182 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.546 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Conners has averaged -0.289 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Conners' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|50
|0.280
|0.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|26
|0.498
|0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|130
|-0.245
|-0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|147
|-0.593
|-0.546
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|85
|-0.060
|-0.289
Conners' advanced stats and rankings
- Conners posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.280 (50th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.9 yards ranked 119th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Conners sported a 0.498 mark that ranked 26th on TOUR. He ranked 35th with a 70.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Conners delivered a -0.593 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 147th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 155th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.95, and he ranked 135th by breaking par 20.71% of the time.
- Conners has earned 166 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 58th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.