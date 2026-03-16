Kristoffer Reitan betting profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
Kristoffer Reitan of Norway plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Kristoffer Reitan will tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 in the 2026 Valspar Championship. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.
At the Valspar Championship
- This is Reitan's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Reitan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T66
|75-71-76-72
|+6
|7.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T17
|67-70-69-70
|-8
|46.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T41
|70-67-75-67
|-5
|12.214
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T30
|67-73-74-66
|-8
|23.125
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-80
|+15
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T30
|72-68-68-72
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T13
|71-65-68-69
|-7
|--
Reitan's recent performances
- Reitan has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 7-under.
- Reitan has an average of 0.379 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.858 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Reitan has averaged -0.670 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Reitan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|37
|0.402
|0.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|150
|-0.910
|-0.858
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|106
|-0.107
|-0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|97
|-0.094
|-0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|121
|-0.709
|-0.670
Reitan's advanced stats and rankings
- Reitan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.402 (37th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.2 yards ranked 44th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Reitan sported a -0.910 mark that ranked 150th on TOUR. He ranked 112th with a 66.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Reitan delivered a -0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 99th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.06, and he ranked 142nd by breaking par 20.37% of the time.
- Reitan has earned 88 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 95th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Reitan as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.