Tony Finau betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Tony Finau of The United States plays his second shot on the 18th hole during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Tony Finau missed the cut at the Valspar Championship in 2024, shooting 5-over. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valspar Championship.
Finau's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-75
|+5
At the Valspar Championship
- In Finau's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Finau's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T70
|69-75-75-77
|+8
|6.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T28
|72-69-68-69
|-6
|31.833
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|18
|64-72-70-66
|-16
|65.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T11
|72-67-71-66
|-12
|58.714
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-68-71
|-9
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T64
|69-68-73-76
|+6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|70-65-70-71
|-4
|9.045
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
Finau's recent performances
- Finau has finished in the top twenty twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
- Finau has an average of -0.271 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.012 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.157 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Finau's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|124
|-0.282
|-0.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|100
|-0.146
|0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|71
|0.101
|0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.128
|0.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|-0.198
|0.157
Finau's advanced stats and rankings
- Finau posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.282 (124th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.8 yards ranked 91st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Finau sported a -0.146 mark that ranked 100th on TOUR. He ranked 133rd with a 64.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Finau delivered a 0.128 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 47th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.39, and he ranked 59th by breaking par 23.43% of the time.
- Finau has earned 162 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 61st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.