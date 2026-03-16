Tony Finau betting profile: Valspar Championship

Finau has finished in the top twenty twice over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.

Finau has an average of -0.271 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.012 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.