S.H. Kim betting profile: Valspar Championship
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S.H. Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
S.H. Kim returns to the Valspar Championship, set to tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22. Kim looks to improve upon his performance from 2024 where he finished tied for 61st.
Kim's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T61
|72-70-75-69
|+2
|2023
|T45
|71-70-73-72
|+2
At the Valspar Championship
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of 2-over.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T42
|74-68-69-71
|-6
|6.922
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T54
|70-71-68-72
|-3
|5.750
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|63
|68-72-72-74
|-2
|4.400
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T18
|63-66-74-66
|-19
|44.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T13
|63-68-72-68
|-9
|54.167
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T28
|67-73-72-67
|-1
|16.956
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|67-84
|+7
|--
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.329 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.890 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged -0.660 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.254
|0.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|159
|-1.005
|-0.890
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|73
|0.086
|-0.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.434
|0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|-0.231
|-0.660
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.254 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.7 yards ranked 78th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a -1.005 mark that ranked 159th on TOUR. He ranked 139th with a 64.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a 0.434 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.46, and he ranked 116th by breaking par 21.53% of the time.
- Kim has earned 115 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 81st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.