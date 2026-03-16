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4H AGO

Chad Ramey betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Chad Ramey of the United States lines up his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Chad Ramey of the United States lines up his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    Chad Ramey missed the cut at the Valspar Championship last year after shooting 10-over. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Ramey at the Valspar Championship.

    Ramey's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC74-78+10
    2024MC70-74+2
    2023T2770-71-68-75E
    2022MC75-73+6

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Ramey's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
    • Ramey's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 27th at even par.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Ramey's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2772-69-73-71-339.000
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC74-74+4--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1768-70-69-69-846.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4871-67-72-70-48.250
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT2274-67-69-68-1037.300
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT6367-73-63-72-133.900
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT7169-70-77-65+12.850
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT6266-68-69-69-10--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC75-76+9--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT264-65-67-65-27--

    Ramey's recent performances

    • Ramey has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 27-under.
    • Ramey has an average of -0.122 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.242 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.893 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ramey has averaged 0.790 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee105-0.107-0.122
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green93-0.0990.242
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green135-0.279-0.223
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110.7080.893
    Average Strokes Gained: Total690.2220.790

    Ramey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ramey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.107 (105th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranks 71st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey sports a -0.099 mark that ranks 93rd on TOUR. He ranks 103rd with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ramey has delivered a 0.708 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranks 107th by breaking par 21.79% of the time.
    • Ramey has earned 137 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 71st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Betting Profile
    Official

    THE PLAYERS Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    2

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    2

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    3

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    3

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Sudarshan Yellamaraju
    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    -9

    T5

    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T5

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    -9

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2
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