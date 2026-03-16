Chad Ramey betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Chad Ramey of the United States lines up his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Chad Ramey missed the cut at the Valspar Championship last year after shooting 10-over. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Valspar Championship.
Ramey's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-78
|+10
|2024
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|2023
|T27
|70-71-68-75
|E
|2022
|MC
|75-73
|+6
At the Valspar Championship
- In Ramey's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
- Ramey's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 27th at even par.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Ramey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T27
|72-69-73-71
|-3
|39.000
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T17
|68-70-69-69
|-8
|46.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T48
|71-67-72-70
|-4
|8.250
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T22
|74-67-69-68
|-10
|37.300
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T63
|67-73-63-72
|-13
|3.900
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T71
|69-70-77-65
|+1
|2.850
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T62
|66-68-69-69
|-10
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T2
|64-65-67-65
|-27
|--
Ramey's recent performances
- Ramey has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 27-under.
- Ramey has an average of -0.122 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.242 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.893 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ramey has averaged 0.790 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|105
|-0.107
|-0.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|93
|-0.099
|0.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|135
|-0.279
|-0.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|0.708
|0.893
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.222
|0.790
Ramey's advanced stats and rankings
- Ramey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.107 (105th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranks 71st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey sports a -0.099 mark that ranks 93rd on TOUR. He ranks 103rd with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ramey has delivered a 0.708 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranks 107th by breaking par 21.79% of the time.
- Ramey has earned 137 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 71st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.