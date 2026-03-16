Chad Ramey betting profile: Valspar Championship

Ramey has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 27-under.

Ramey has an average of -0.122 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.242 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.893 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.