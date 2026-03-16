Davis Riley betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Davis Riley of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Davis Riley finished tied for seventh at 7-under in his most recent appearance at this event. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Valspar Championship.
Riley's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T7
|69-70-69-69
|-7
|2024
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|2023
|T19
|69-68-72-74
|-1
|2022
|2
|65-68-62-72
|-17
At the Valspar Championship
- In Riley's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 7-under.
- Riley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished second at 17-under.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Riley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|84-79
|+19
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T42
|73-68-69-72
|-6
|6.922
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T56
|66-71-66-71
|-14
|5.200
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T6
|67-64-67-71
|-11
|86.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T67
|67-66-75-66
|-8
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|78
|75-79-71-74
|+15
|--
Riley's recent performances
- Riley has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
- Riley has an average of -1.474 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.405 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Riley has averaged -2.446 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Riley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|169
|-1.657
|-1.474
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|143
|-0.723
|-0.405
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|111
|-0.124
|-0.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|13
|0.666
|-0.448
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|158
|-1.838
|-2.446
Riley's advanced stats and rankings
- Riley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.657 (169th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.7 yards ranked 108th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sported a -0.723 mark that ranked 143rd on TOUR. He ranked 145th with a 63.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Riley delivered a 0.666 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.95, and he ranked 38th by breaking par 24.44% of the time.
- Riley has earned 98 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 90th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.