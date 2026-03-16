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19M AGO

Davis Riley betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Davis Riley of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Davis Riley of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    Davis Riley finished tied for seventh at 7-under in his most recent appearance at this event. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Riley at the Valspar Championship.

    Riley's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T769-70-69-69-7
    2024MC72-72+2
    2023T1969-68-72-74-1
    2022265-68-62-72-17

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Riley's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Riley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished second at 17-under.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Riley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC84-79+19--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT4273-68-69-72-66.922
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-69+1--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-76+7--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-68E--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT5666-71-66-71-145.200
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT667-64-67-71-1186.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT6767-66-75-66-8--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent Classic7875-79-71-74+15--

    Riley's recent performances

    • Riley has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
    • Riley has an average of -1.474 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.405 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Riley has averaged -2.446 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Riley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee169-1.657-1.474
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green143-0.723-0.405
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green111-0.124-0.120
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130.666-0.448
    Average Strokes Gained: Total158-1.838-2.446

    Riley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Riley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.657 (169th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.7 yards ranked 108th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sported a -0.723 mark that ranked 143rd on TOUR. He ranked 145th with a 63.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Riley delivered a 0.666 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.95, and he ranked 38th by breaking par 24.44% of the time.
    • Riley has earned 98 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 90th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE PLAYERS Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    2

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    2

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    3

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    3

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Sudarshan Yellamaraju
    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    -9

    T5

    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T5

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    -9

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2
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