Davis Riley betting profile: Valspar Championship

Riley has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.

Riley has an average of -1.474 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.405 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.