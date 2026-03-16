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4H AGO

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen of Denmark plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open 2025 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 09, 2025 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen of Denmark plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open 2025 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 09, 2025 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

    Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen finished tied for 22nd at three-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Neergaard-Petersen at the Valspar Championship.

    Neergaard-Petersen's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2269-72-72-68-3

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Neergaard-Petersen's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of three-under.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Neergaard-Petersen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico Open6872-70-74-75+32.116
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4070-70-69-71-411.375
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4167-70-71-71-512.214
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4969-67-77-70-57.500
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1269-74-69-74+6--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2269-72-72-68-3--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico Open264-65-73-63-23--

    Neergaard-Petersen's recent performances

    • Neergaard-Petersen has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished second with a score of 23-under.
    • Neergaard-Petersen has an average of 0.185 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.118 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Neergaard-Petersen has averaged 0.073 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Neergaard-Petersen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee490.2830.185
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green660.1850.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green137-0.296-0.195
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting91-0.030-0.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Total730.1420.073

    Neergaard-Petersen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Neergaard-Petersen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.283 (49th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.8 yards ranked 107th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Neergaard-Petersen sported a 0.185 mark that ranked 66th on TOUR. He ranked 76th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Neergaard-Petersen delivered a -0.030 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 91st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.75, and he ranked 84th by breaking par 22.57% of the time.
    • Neergaard-Petersen has earned 33 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 140th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Neergaard-Petersen as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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