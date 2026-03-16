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4H AGO

Alex Smalley betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Alex Smalley returns to the Valspar Championship, set to tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22. Smalley looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Smalley at the Valspar Championship.

    Smalley's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC74-74+6
    2024MC75-73+6
    2023T2768-71-71-74E
    2022MC70-73+1

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Smalley's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Smalley's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 27th at even.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Smalley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2470-70-71-73-447.000
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5272-69-71-69-36.750
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1968-69-69-67-1551.800
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT3574-67-68-69-618.500
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-76+2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4467-70-67-69-158.792
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4064-70-71-70-512.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT6266-68-68-70-10--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT367-74-65-68-10--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC74-71+3--

    Smalley's recent performances

    • Smalley has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished third with a score of 10-under.
    • Smalley has an average of 0.158 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.270 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.124 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.038 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Smalley has averaged 0.515 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee610.2170.158
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green550.2800.270
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green670.1170.124
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting820.078-0.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Total380.6920.515

    Smalley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smalley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.217 (61st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.6 yards ranked 32nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smalley sported a 0.280 mark that ranked 55th on TOUR. He ranked 20th with a 71.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Smalley delivered a 0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 115th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he ranked 63rd by breaking par 23.29% of the time.
    • Smalley has earned 145 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 66th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Betting Profile
    Official

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    Cam. Young
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    1

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    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    2

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
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    R4
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    -12

    2

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    3

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -11
    R4
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    -11

    3

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    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Sudarshan Yellamaraju
    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    -9

    T5

    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T5

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    -9

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2
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