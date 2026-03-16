Alex Smalley betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Alex Smalley returns to the Valspar Championship, set to tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22. Smalley looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Smalley's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|2024
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|2023
|T27
|68-71-71-74
|E
|2022
|MC
|70-73
|+1
At the Valspar Championship
- In Smalley's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Smalley's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 27th at even.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Smalley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T24
|70-70-71-73
|-4
|47.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T52
|72-69-71-69
|-3
|6.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T19
|68-69-69-67
|-15
|51.800
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T35
|74-67-68-69
|-6
|18.500
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|67-70-67-69
|-15
|8.792
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|64-70-71-70
|-5
|12.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T62
|66-68-68-70
|-10
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T3
|67-74-65-68
|-10
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
Smalley's recent performances
- Smalley has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished third with a score of 10-under.
- Smalley has an average of 0.158 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.270 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.124 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.038 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Smalley has averaged 0.515 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|61
|0.217
|0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|55
|0.280
|0.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|67
|0.117
|0.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|0.078
|-0.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|0.692
|0.515
Smalley's advanced stats and rankings
- Smalley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.217 (61st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.6 yards ranked 32nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smalley sported a 0.280 mark that ranked 55th on TOUR. He ranked 20th with a 71.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smalley delivered a 0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 115th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he ranked 63rd by breaking par 23.29% of the time.
- Smalley has earned 145 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 66th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.