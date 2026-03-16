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3H AGO

Vince Whaley betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Vince Whaley of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the third hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Vince Whaley of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the third hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Vince Whaley returns to the Valspar Championship after missing the cut in 2025. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with hopes of improving on his recent struggles at this tournament.

    Latest odds for Whaley at the Valspar Championship.

    Whaley's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC71-74+3
    2024T5470-72-71-72+1
    2022MC74-69+1
    2021T2969-71-70-70-4

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Whaley's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Whaley's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 29th at 4-under.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Whaley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-72+5--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2671-67-74-68-816.574
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC72-71+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC63-77-69-7--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4067-66-74-68-512.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT3468-65-69-66-14--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT368-68-68-70-10--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1764-69-68-68-19--

    Whaley's recent performances

    • Whaley has finished in the top-20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
    • Whaley has an average of -0.484 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.593 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Whaley has averaged -0.453 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee157-0.726-0.484
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green154-0.940-0.593
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green121-0.187-0.295
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting50.9900.919
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131-0.863-0.453

    Whaley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Whaley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.726 (157th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.3 yards ranks 129th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Whaley sports a -0.940 mark that ranks 154th on TOUR. He ranks 161st with a 60.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Whaley has delivered a 0.990 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 14th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.84, and he ranks 127th by breaking par 21.05% of the time.
    • Whaley has earned 29 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 143rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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