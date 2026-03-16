Vince Whaley betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Vince Whaley of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the third hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Vince Whaley returns to the Valspar Championship after missing the cut in 2025. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with hopes of improving on his recent struggles at this tournament.
Whaley's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|2024
|T54
|70-72-71-72
|+1
|2022
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|2021
|T29
|69-71-70-70
|-4
At the Valspar Championship
- In Whaley's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Whaley's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 29th at 4-under.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Whaley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|71-67-74-68
|-8
|16.574
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|63-77-69
|-7
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|67-66-74-68
|-5
|12.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T34
|68-65-69-66
|-14
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T3
|68-68-68-70
|-10
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T17
|64-69-68-68
|-19
|--
Whaley's recent performances
- Whaley has finished in the top-20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
- Whaley has an average of -0.484 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.593 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Whaley has averaged -0.453 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|157
|-0.726
|-0.484
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|154
|-0.940
|-0.593
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|121
|-0.187
|-0.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|5
|0.990
|0.919
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|131
|-0.863
|-0.453
Whaley's advanced stats and rankings
- Whaley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.726 (157th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.3 yards ranks 129th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Whaley sports a -0.940 mark that ranks 154th on TOUR. He ranks 161st with a 60.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Whaley has delivered a 0.990 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 14th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.84, and he ranks 127th by breaking par 21.05% of the time.
- Whaley has earned 29 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 143rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.