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4H AGO

Zac Blair betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Zac Blair of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the third round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort on November 22, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Zac Blair of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the third round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort on November 22, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Blair finished tied for 10th in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with hopes of improving on his missed cut from 2024.

    Latest odds for Blair at the Valspar Championship.

    Blair's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC69-75+2
    2023T1071-70-68-72-3

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Blair's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Blair's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 10th at 3-under.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Blair's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT871-68-68-70-1137.688
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5068-70-68-70-47.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT768-64-64-68-18--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT971-64-73-68-8--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5972-67-68-70-11--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2068-69-67-68-12--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4769-68-72-75-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-72+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT4464-72-69-68-119.556

    Blair's recent performances

    • Blair has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
    • Blair has an average of -0.110 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.541 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Blair has averaged 0.411 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Blair's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.781-0.110
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-1.2630.541
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.206-0.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.4710.028
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.2180.411

    Blair's advanced stats and rankings

    • Blair posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.781 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 278.5 yards provides insight into his performance off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Blair sported a 1.263 mark. He hit 69.44% of Greens in Regulation.
    • On the greens, Blair delivered a -0.471 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.88 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 22.22% of the time.
    • Blair currently ranks 121st in FedExCup Regular Season points with 45 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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