PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 20, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 20, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Patrick Rodgers returns to the Valspar Championship, set to tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22, 2026. Rodgers looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance at this tournament where he missed the cut in 2024.

    Latest odds for Rodgers at the Valspar Championship.

    Rodgers' recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-71+2
    2023T3670-73-73-69+1
    2021MC70-72E

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Rodgers' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 36th at 1-over.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Rodgers' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1170-70-71-70-7145.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2472-73-68-73-236.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT3471-69-70-69-525.167
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5264-70-73-73-811.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6072-68-69-73-24.700
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT2770-70-73-66-931.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4470-67-68-68-158.792
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in Hawaii366-67-69-65-13190.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT765-62-68-69-18--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC76-68+2--

    Rodgers' recent performances

    • Rodgers has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished third with a score of 13-under.
    • Rodgers has an average of -0.148 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.096 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Rodgers has averaged 0.319 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee93-0.023-0.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green620.225-0.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green300.3110.395
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting470.3160.167
    Average Strokes Gained: Total340.8300.319

    Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings

    • Rodgers has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.023 (93rd) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 307.2 yards ranks 53rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Rodgers sports a 0.225 mark that ranks 62nd on TOUR. He ranks 42nd with a 70.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rodgers has delivered a 0.316 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.56, and he ranks 31st by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
    • Rodgers has accumulated 452 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 29th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 16, 2026

    2026 Valspar Championship preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Mar 16, 2026

    Monday qualifiers: See who earned a spot in Valspar Championship

    Monday Qualifiers
    Image for article.
    Mar 16, 2026

    Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen betting profile: Valspar Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    THE PLAYERS Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    2

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    2

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    3

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    3

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Sudarshan Yellamaraju
    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    -9

    T5

    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T5

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    -9

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW