Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 20, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Patrick Rodgers returns to the Valspar Championship, set to tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22, 2026. Rodgers looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance at this tournament where he missed the cut in 2024.
Rodgers' recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|2023
|T36
|70-73-73-69
|+1
|2021
|MC
|70-72
|E
At the Valspar Championship
- In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Rodgers' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 36th at 1-over.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Rodgers' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T11
|70-70-71-70
|-7
|145.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|72-73-68-73
|-2
|36.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T34
|71-69-70-69
|-5
|25.167
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T52
|64-70-73-73
|-8
|11.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T60
|72-68-69-73
|-2
|4.700
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T27
|70-70-73-66
|-9
|31.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|70-67-68-68
|-15
|8.792
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|3
|66-67-69-65
|-13
|190.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|65-62-68-69
|-18
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
Rodgers' recent performances
- Rodgers has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished third with a score of 13-under.
- Rodgers has an average of -0.148 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.096 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers has averaged 0.319 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|93
|-0.023
|-0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.225
|-0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|30
|0.311
|0.395
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.316
|0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|34
|0.830
|0.319
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.023 (93rd) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 307.2 yards ranks 53rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Rodgers sports a 0.225 mark that ranks 62nd on TOUR. He ranks 42nd with a 70.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rodgers has delivered a 0.316 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.56, and he ranks 31st by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
- Rodgers has accumulated 452 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 29th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.