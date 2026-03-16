Sahith Theegala betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Sahith Theegala hits his tee shot on the third hole during the final round of Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge on March 8, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Sahith Theegala finished tied for 36th at one-under in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valspar Championship.
Theegala's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T36
|69-72-70-72
|-1
|2022
|T7
|67-71-67-67
|-12
At the Valspar Championship
- In Theegala's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of one-under.
- Theegala's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for seventh at 12-under.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Theegala's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|67-74-68-77
|-2
|26.100
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T6
|70-67-75-66
|-10
|233.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T22
|71-70-68-67
|-8
|47.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T60
|71-69-72-71
|-5
|7.875
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T18
|70-65-70-70
|-9
|44.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T7
|66-69-73-66
|-14
|85.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T8
|71-64-67-65
|-21
|75.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|73-66-67-68
|-6
|21.333
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-66
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T42
|76-65-70-73
|E
|--
Theegala's recent performances
- Theegala has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
- Theegala has an average of -0.265 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.559 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala has averaged 0.766 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.283
|-0.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|32
|0.444
|0.559
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|20
|0.376
|0.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|34
|0.463
|0.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|28
|1.000
|0.766
Theegala's advanced stats and rankings
- Theegala has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.283 (125th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.6 yards ranks 62nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Theegala sports a 0.444 mark that ranks 32nd on TOUR. He ranks 68th with a 68.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Theegala has delivered a 0.463 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.88, and he ranks 42nd by breaking par 24.31% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.