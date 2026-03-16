Jesper Svensson betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Jesper Svensson of Sweden plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Jesper Svensson finished tied for 64th at four-over par in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valspar Championship.
Svensson's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T64
|71-73-73-71
|+4
At the Valspar Championship
- In Svensson's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 64th after posting a score of four-over par.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T8
|67-69-71-70
|-11
|37.688
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|72-70-66
|-8
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|67-64-77-63
|-11
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T14
|69-70-71-69
|-5
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-79
|+8
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T15
|65-74-70-62
|-13
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T48
|70-67-76-67
|-8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
- Svensson has an average of 0.110 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.254 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.613 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has averaged -0.155 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|0.172
|0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.343
|0.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|74
|0.083
|0.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|121
|-0.305
|-0.613
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.293
|-0.155
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.172 (69th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.4 yards ranked fourth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sported a 0.343 mark that ranked 47th on TOUR. He ranked sixth with a 73.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Svensson delivered a -0.305 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 166th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.36, and he ranked 65th by breaking par 23.23% of the time.
- Svensson has accumulated 38 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 133rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.