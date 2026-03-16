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4H AGO

Jesper Svensson betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jesper Svensson of Sweden plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Jesper Svensson of Sweden plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    Jesper Svensson finished tied for 64th at four-over par in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Svensson at the Valspar Championship.

    Svensson's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T6471-73-73-71+4

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Svensson's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 64th after posting a score of four-over par.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Svensson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT867-69-71-70-1137.688
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-72-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC72-70-66-8--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5167-64-77-63-11--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1469-70-71-69-5--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-79+8--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1565-74-70-62-13--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4870-67-76-67-8--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-69+2--

    Svensson's recent performances

    • Svensson has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
    • Svensson has an average of 0.110 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.254 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.613 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson has averaged -0.155 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee690.1720.110
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green470.3430.254
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green740.0830.094
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting121-0.305-0.613
    Average Strokes Gained: Total650.293-0.155

    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.172 (69th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.4 yards ranked fourth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sported a 0.343 mark that ranked 47th on TOUR. He ranked sixth with a 73.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Svensson delivered a -0.305 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 166th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.36, and he ranked 65th by breaking par 23.23% of the time.
    • Svensson has accumulated 38 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 133rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    THE PLAYERS Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    2

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    2

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    3

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    3

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Sudarshan Yellamaraju
    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    -9

    T5

    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T5

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    -9

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2
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