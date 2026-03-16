Davis Chatfield betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Davis Chatfield of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Davis Chatfield will be making his first appearance at the Valspar Championship in at least five years when he tees off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22. The tournament features a $9.1 million purse and will be played on the 7,352-yard, par-71 Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida.
At the Valspar Championship
- This will be Chatfield's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Chatfield's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T42
|70-69-72-71
|-6
|6.922
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T63
|65-70-69-71
|-13
|3.900
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|T18
|76-71-68-70
|-3
|49.733
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|T15
|59-70-65-70
|-20
|57.000
|Sept. 21, 2025
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+7
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
Chatfield's recent performances
- Chatfield has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Compliance Solutions Championship, where he finished tied for fifteenth with a score of 20-under.
- Chatfield has an average of -0.104 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.431 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Chatfield has averaged -0.806 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Chatfield's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|-0.093
|-0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.843
|-0.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|12
|0.461
|0.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|163
|-1.021
|-0.540
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|149
|-1.496
|-0.806
Chatfield's advanced stats and rankings
- Chatfield has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.093 (103rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 285.2 yards ranks 168th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Chatfield sports a -0.843 mark that ranks 147th on TOUR. He ranks 115th with a 65.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Chatfield has excelled with a 0.461 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him 12th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Chatfield has delivered a -1.021 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 163rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 99th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.06, and he ranks 159th by breaking par 18.75% of the time.
- Chatfield has earned 11 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 165th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Chatfield as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.