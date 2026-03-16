Max Greyserman betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Max Greyserman of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Max Greyserman finished tied for 33rd at two-under when he last competed at the Valspar Championship in 2024. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22 with hopes of improving on his previous performance at the 2026 Valspar Championship.
Greyserman's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T33
|69-71-72-70
|-2
At the Valspar Championship
- In Greyserman's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of two-under.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Greyserman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T18
|74-70-74-67
|-3
|54.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|68-66-70-73
|-7
|41.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|68-68-69-72
|-11
|19.969
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|64-78
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T56
|67-65-71-71
|-14
|5.200
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|62
|69-68-70-71
|-10
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|2
|67-63-71-65
|-18
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
Greyserman's recent performances
- Greyserman has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished in second place with a score of 18-under.
- Greyserman has an average of -0.868 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.671 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Greyserman has averaged -0.271 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|158
|-0.766
|-0.868
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|96
|-0.122
|-0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|96
|-0.070
|0.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|42
|0.370
|0.671
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|110
|-0.588
|-0.271
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.766 (158th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranks 55th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman sports a -0.122 mark that ranks 96th on TOUR. He ranks 135th with a 64.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Greyserman delivers a 0.370 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 42nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.82, and he ranks 18th by breaking par 26.26% of the time.
- Greyserman has earned 120 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 78th this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.