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3H AGO

Max Greyserman betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Max Greyserman of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Max Greyserman of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Max Greyserman finished tied for 33rd at two-under when he last competed at the Valspar Championship in 2024. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22 with hopes of improving on his previous performance at the 2026 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Greyserman at the Valspar Championship.

    Greyserman's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3369-71-72-70-2

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Greyserman's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of two-under.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Greyserman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-80+9--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1874-70-74-67-354.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2468-66-70-73-741.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3768-68-69-72-1119.969
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC64-78-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT5667-65-71-71-145.200
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology Championship6269-68-70-71-10--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent Classic267-63-71-65-18--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC76-75+7--

    Greyserman's recent performances

    • Greyserman has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished in second place with a score of 18-under.
    • Greyserman has an average of -0.868 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.671 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Greyserman has averaged -0.271 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee158-0.766-0.868
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green96-0.122-0.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green96-0.0700.018
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting420.3700.671
    Average Strokes Gained: Total110-0.588-0.271

    Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Greyserman posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.766 (158th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranks 55th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman sports a -0.122 mark that ranks 96th on TOUR. He ranks 135th with a 64.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Greyserman delivers a 0.370 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 42nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.82, and he ranks 18th by breaking par 26.26% of the time.
    • Greyserman has earned 120 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 78th this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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