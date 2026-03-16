Marcelo Rozo betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Marcelo Rozo of Colombia hits his tee shot on the 10th hole round of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry on the Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass on December 14, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Marcelo Rozo has not competed in the Valspar Championship in the past five years. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with his first appearance at this tournament since before 2021.
At the Valspar Championship
- This is Rozo's first time competing in the Valspar Championship in the past five years.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Rozo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|65
|70-72-71-75
|E
|2.489
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T65
|66-75-75-72
|E
|3.700
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|71-70-69
|-6
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
Rozo's recent performances
- Rozo's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished 65th with a score of even par.
- He has an average of -0.107 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Rozo has an average of -0.186 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.048 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rozo has averaged -1.261 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rozo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|140
|-0.465
|-0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|95
|-0.114
|-0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|105
|-0.104
|0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|171
|-2.126
|-1.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|169
|-2.809
|-1.261
Rozo's advanced stats and rankings
- Rozo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.465 (140th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 288.5 yards ranks 163rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rozo sports a -0.114 mark that ranks 95th on TOUR. He ranks 124th with a 65.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rozo has delivered a -2.126 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 171st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.06, and he ranks 154th by breaking par 19.28% of the time.
- Rozo has earned six FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 175th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rozo as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.