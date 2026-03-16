Marcelo Rozo betting profile: Valspar Championship

Rozo's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished 65th with a score of even par.

He has an average of -0.107 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Rozo has an average of -0.186 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -1.048 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.