Nick Taylor betting profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
Nick Taylor of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 14, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Nick Taylor finished tied for 10th at 3-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valspar Championship.
Taylor's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T64
|68-74-75-70
|+3
|2023
|T10
|72-70-69-70
|-3
|2022
|T70
|69-70-68-79
|+2
|2021
|MC
|69-75
|+2
At the Valspar Championship
- In Taylor's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 64th after posting a score of 3-over.
- Taylor's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 10th at 3-under.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Taylor's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|74-70-70-73
|-1
|19.125
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T38
|72-72-75-69
|E
|21.083
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T28
|72-68-70-68
|-6
|31.833
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T24
|65-69-71-69
|-14
|40.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T28
|71-68-71-67
|-7
|26.500
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|65-65-72-69
|-17
|25.273
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T13
|62-69-70-70
|-9
|54.167
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-67
|-3
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T19
|67-67-68-70
|-8
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T33
|72-68-71-75
|+6
|--
Taylor's recent performances
- Taylor has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
- Taylor has an average of -0.286 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.460 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor has averaged 0.519 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|109
|-0.158
|-0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|57
|0.279
|0.460
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|7
|0.518
|0.495
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|89
|-0.023
|-0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|42
|0.616
|0.519
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.158 (109th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.5 yards ranked 128th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Taylor sported a 0.279 mark that ranked 57th on TOUR. He ranked 58th with a 69.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Taylor delivered a -0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 89th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71, and he ranked 117th by breaking par 21.43% of the time.
- Taylor has earned 218 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 50th on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 10.12% ranks third on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.