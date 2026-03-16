Nick Taylor betting profile: Valspar Championship

Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.158 (109th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.5 yards ranked 128th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Taylor sported a 0.279 mark that ranked 57th on TOUR. He ranked 58th with a 69.05% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Taylor delivered a -0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 89th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71, and he ranked 117th by breaking par 21.43% of the time.