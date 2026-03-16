Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
Rasmus HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark reacts to a chip shot on the 13th green during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Rasmus Højgaard returns to the Valspar Championship, set to tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22, 2026. Højgaard looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Højgaard's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|76-78
|+12
|2021
|MC
|73-69
|E
At the Valspar Championship
- In Højgaard's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 12-over.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Højgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T9
|69-72-66-67
|-10
|72.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T24
|68-70-66-72
|-8
|34.750
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T30
|74-67-70-69
|-8
|23.125
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|68-65-70-70
|-15
|8.792
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T14
|72-68-68-66
|-10
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T3
|69-69-66-65
|-19
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T34
|67-70-70-67
|-6
|20.500
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T16
|69-68-70-70
|-7
|66.143
Højgaard's recent performances
- Højgaard has finished in the top five once and in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 19-under.
- Højgaard has an average of 0.074 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.417 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Højgaard has averaged 0.755 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.254
|0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|29
|0.480
|0.417
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|108
|-0.112
|-0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|32
|0.488
|0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|1.110
|0.755
Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Højgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.254 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.0 yards ranks fifth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sports a 0.480 mark that ranks 29th on TOUR. He ranks 40th with a 70.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Højgaard has delivered a 0.488 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 32nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 37th by breaking par 24.72% of the time.
- Højgaard currently has 139 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 70th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.