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Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Rasmus HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark reacts to a chip shot on the 13th green during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Rasmus HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark reacts to a chip shot on the 13th green during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Rasmus Højgaard returns to the Valspar Championship, set to tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22, 2026. Højgaard looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Højgaard at the Valspar Championship.

    Højgaard's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC76-78+12
    2021MC73-69E

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Højgaard's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 12-over.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Højgaard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC71-77+4--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT969-72-66-67-1072.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2468-70-66-72-834.750
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3074-67-70-69-823.125
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4468-65-70-70-158.792
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1472-68-68-66-10--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT369-69-66-65-19--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3467-70-70-67-620.500
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1669-68-70-70-766.143

    Højgaard's recent performances

    • Højgaard has finished in the top five once and in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 19-under.
    • Højgaard has an average of 0.074 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.417 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Højgaard has averaged 0.755 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.2540.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green290.4800.417
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green108-0.112-0.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting320.4880.312
    Average Strokes Gained: Total191.1100.755

    Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Højgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.254 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.0 yards ranks fifth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sports a 0.480 mark that ranks 29th on TOUR. He ranks 40th with a 70.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Højgaard has delivered a 0.488 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 32nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 37th by breaking par 24.72% of the time.
    • Højgaard currently has 139 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 70th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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