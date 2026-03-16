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4H AGO

Brice Garnett betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Brice Garnett of the United States plays a shot on the second hole during the second round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 06, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Brice Garnett of the United States plays a shot on the second hole during the second round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 06, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Brice Garnett returns to the Valspar Championship, set to tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22, 2026. Garnett looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Garnett at the Valspar Championship.

    Garnett's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC72-73+3
    2024MC70-74+2
    2023MC73-72+3
    2022T2767-71-68-71-7

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Garnett's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Garnett's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 27th at 7-under.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Garnett's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT5071-68-73-71-54.382
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-72+3--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC74-72+4--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-75+5--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC70-67-69-10--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT3166-69-72-67-621.333
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT4167-68-71-63-13--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2168-67-70-71-12--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC78-71+5--

    Garnett's recent performances

    • Garnett's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 12-under.
    • Garnett has an average of -0.347 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.450 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Garnett has an average of 0.076 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.225 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Garnett has averaged -0.497 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee152-0.651-0.347
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green106-0.212-0.450
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green430.2540.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting550.2500.225
    Average Strokes Gained: Total102-0.360-0.497

    Garnett's advanced stats and rankings

    • Garnett posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.651 (152nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.5 yards ranked 155th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Garnett sported a -0.212 mark that ranked 106th on TOUR. He ranked 100th with a 66.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Garnett delivered a 0.250 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.18, and he ranked 137th by breaking par 20.59% of the time.
    • Garnett has earned 26 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 148th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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