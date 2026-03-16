Brice Garnett betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Brice Garnett of the United States plays a shot on the second hole during the second round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 06, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Brice Garnett returns to the Valspar Championship, set to tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22, 2026. Garnett looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Garnett's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|2024
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|2023
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|2022
|T27
|67-71-68-71
|-7
At the Valspar Championship
- In Garnett's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Garnett's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 27th at 7-under.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Garnett's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T50
|71-68-73-71
|-5
|4.382
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-69
|-10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|66-69-72-67
|-6
|21.333
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T41
|67-68-71-63
|-13
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T21
|68-67-70-71
|-12
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
Garnett's recent performances
- Garnett's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 12-under.
- Garnett has an average of -0.347 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.450 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Garnett has an average of 0.076 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.225 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Garnett has averaged -0.497 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|152
|-0.651
|-0.347
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|-0.212
|-0.450
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|43
|0.254
|0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|55
|0.250
|0.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|-0.360
|-0.497
Garnett's advanced stats and rankings
- Garnett posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.651 (152nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.5 yards ranked 155th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Garnett sported a -0.212 mark that ranked 106th on TOUR. He ranked 100th with a 66.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Garnett delivered a 0.250 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.18, and he ranked 137th by breaking par 20.59% of the time.
- Garnett has earned 26 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 148th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.